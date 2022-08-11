Skin-Friendly Facial Sunscreens to Obsess Over

While you can stash your bathroom full of medicinal topicals that treat the skin, the truth is that most of these only address the bare minimum of UV protection—and the awesome part about facial sunscreen is that you can use it in combination with your old skincare regime to achieve a powerhouse of temporary immunity.
And professionals totally agree! From TikTik to the Gram, dermatologists who know what’s up have resorted to social apps to say one thing: all cheers for sunscreen. To help you invest in only the best brands, we’ve curated a list of the best facial sunscreens in 2022 that will keep you hydrated and protected all summer long.
The Leading Facial Sunscreen of 2022 in Detail
CeraVe – Best Overall
SPF 30 blocks around 97% of all harmful rays to prevent hyperpigmentation. But this is just the tip of the iceberg. CeraVe’s product is loved because of various other reasons including quick absorption, light texture and non-greasy finish—ensuring your face won’t feel sticky even if you slather your lotion on.
Additional star ingredients include niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, which work to boost skin with 24 hour hydration. If you’re prone to itchiness or redness, the featured niacinamide can
provide a soothing effect.
- Packed with essential ceramides
- Suitable for all skin types
- Non-comedogenic and oil-free
- This sunscreen leaves a nasty white cast
Supergoop! – Cleanest option
Its lightweight formula is free of all comedogenic oils, synthetic fragrances and sneaky irritants. Making it suitable for oily, combination and dry skin, this sunscreen’s impressive antioxidant composition combats everything from UVA and UVB to blue light that’s emitted from digital gadgets.
- No oxybenzone or octinoxate
- Frankincense calms redness
- Non-greasy formula
- Relatively expensive
La Rosche-Posay – Lightweight formula
Although a sunscreen by definition, this product qualifies as a great day moisturizer. According to the manufacturer, you can rely on lasting hydration for as long as you keep the cream on. Overall, the La Rosche-Posay hits the mark with non-comedogenic benefits alongside a dermatologically tested label.
- Features lightweight formula
- Works great as a primer
- Quality is inconsistent
Sun Bum – Best moisturizing day cream
- No artificial fragrances added
- The product comes with a safety seal
- Formula can irritate the eyes
EltaMD – Best for acne-prone skin
EltaMD’s SPF 46 protects you from UVA and UVB rays all while the hyaluronic acid helps nourish, replenish and hydrate skin to prevent acne from forming in the first place. These benefits are leveled up with a hefty dose of hyaluronic acid which can minimize the appearance of pores and wrinkles.
When combined, this makes EltaMD great for those who live in dryer or drought prone climates.
- Dermatologist tested formula
- Oil-free formula
- No white cast
- Product contains octinoxate
How to Buy a Quality Facial Sunscreen: A Buyer’s Guide
Are facial and body sunscreens the same?
No, no and just no. If you’ve been keeping up with Skincare by Hyram, you already understand that mixing the two results in disaster. To keep it simple, body and face sunscreens are drastically different. Sure, an ‘80s commercial might show a pageant beauty slathering herself from head to toe in the same product, but those were some truly dark times for cosmetic effectiveness and regulation.
While both types of sunscreens look the same, they are formulated with different ingredients. Quality facial sunscreens have non-comedogenic ingredients whereas those suited for the body often contain irritants that are known to cause breakouts.
Amazing facial sunscreen ingredients you shouldn’t miss out on
Niacinamide
Fans of Korean skincare are no stranger to niacinamide, and you shouldn’t be either. Although it has only recently gained public attention, the ingredient has been used in Asian beauty for years. From subduing signs of aging to repairing damaged skin, niacinamide truly does it all. So, why shouldn’t it be in a facial topical you wear throughout the day?
Zinc Oxide
Full-spectrum sun protection is a direct result of adding zinc oxide to sunscreens. Without it, is the product you’re looking at even that good? The straight answer is no.
The dos and don’ts of choosing a sunscreen
Beware of white cast
No matter the skin tone, white cast looks horrible. This is when sunscreen forms a pale sheath over your face, making it seem like you dunked your head in flour only to wash it all off in a hurry. Unfortunately, even the best sunscreens have white cast. Verily, you should sift through customer reviews to find out which ones leave the least residue.
Oxybenzone on the label? Run girl, run!
Research shows that oxybenzone might be linked to hormonal disturbances, which is why the skincare industry is slowly redeeming itself. Unfortunately, many companies still have a long way to go. The trickiest bit about this is that you’ll find products with and without this damaging ingredient by the same brand, so always scrutinize the label before making a purchase.
Always go with broad spectrum
Understanding UVA and UVB can be a little daunting. After all, you’re not a dermatologist! So, save yourself the trouble of figuring out different definitions of maximum sun protection and simply go with a broad spectrum facial sunscreen.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!