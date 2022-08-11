Skin-Friendly Facial Sunscreens to Obsess Over

Are facial and body sunscreens the same?

Over the past few years, an eminent skincare revolution has completely changed the way people think. Today, the modern consumer has endless options to choose from. Improved access to information has sped things up by lightning speed. People are coming to realize just how essential sunscreen is, and that’s exactly why the industry is overflowing with brands pushing their products to the front line.

No, no and just no. If you’ve been keeping up with Skincare by Hyram, you already understand that mixing the two results in disaster. To keep it simple, body and face sunscreens are drastically different. Sure, an ‘80s commercial might show a pageant beauty slathering herself from head to toe in the same product, but those were some truly dark times for cosmetic effectiveness and regulation.

While both types of sunscreens look the same, they are formulated with different ingredients. Quality facial sunscreens have non-comedogenic ingredients whereas those suited for the body often contain irritants that are known to cause breakouts.

Amazing facial sunscreen ingredients you shouldn’t miss out on

Niacinamide

Fans of Korean skincare are no stranger to niacinamide, and you shouldn’t be either. Although it has only recently gained public attention, the ingredient has been used in Asian beauty for years. From subduing signs of aging to repairing damaged skin, niacinamide truly does it all. So, why shouldn’t it be in a facial topical you wear throughout the day?

Zinc Oxide

Full-spectrum sun protection is a direct result of adding zinc oxide to sunscreens. Without it, is the product you’re looking at even that good? The straight answer is no.

The dos and don’ts of choosing a sunscreen

Beware of white cast

No matter the skin tone, white cast looks horrible. This is when sunscreen forms a pale sheath over your face, making it seem like you dunked your head in flour only to wash it all off in a hurry. Unfortunately, even the best sunscreens have white cast. Verily, you should sift through customer reviews to find out which ones leave the least residue.

Oxybenzone on the label? Run girl, run!

Research shows that oxybenzone might be linked to hormonal disturbances, which is why the skincare industry is slowly redeeming itself. Unfortunately, many companies still have a long way to go. The trickiest bit about this is that you’ll find products with and without this damaging ingredient by the same brand, so always scrutinize the label before making a purchase.

Always go with broad spectrum

Understanding UVA and UVB can be a little daunting. After all, you’re not a dermatologist! So, save yourself the trouble of figuring out different definitions of maximum sun protection and simply go with a broad spectrum facial sunscreen.