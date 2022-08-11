Skin-Friendly Facial Sunscreens to Obsess Over

Top 5

Listen. No one wants to look like orange-tanned Ross from “Friends.” By wearing a thin layer of sunscreen, you take preventative action in deterring super harmful health issues and protect yourself from that scorching hot sphere in the sky. And when it comes to Gen-Z, the truth is that sunscreen doesn’t get the hype it truly deserves.

While you can stash your bathroom full of medicinal topicals that treat the skin, the truth is that most of these only address the bare minimum of UV protection—and the awesome part about facial sunscreen is that you can use it in combination with your old skincare regime to achieve a powerhouse of temporary immunity.

And professionals totally agree! From TikTik to the Gram, dermatologists who know what’s up have resorted to social apps to say one thing: all cheers for sunscreen. To help you invest in only the best brands, we’ve curated a list of the best facial sunscreens in 2022 that will keep you hydrated and protected all summer long.

The Leading Facial Sunscreen of 2022 in Detail

CeraVe – Best Overall

If you haven’t already heard of CeraVe, then it’s about time! The brand is nothing short of a holy grail for most skincare experts, and just like many of its other products CeraVe’s sunscreen is worthy of praise. It contains the super ingredient zinc oxide, which is known for its aids in preventing UVA and UVB damage.

SPF 30 blocks around 97% of all harmful rays to prevent hyperpigmentation. But this is just the tip of the iceberg. CeraVe’s product is loved because of various other reasons including quick absorption, light texture and non-greasy finish—ensuring your face won’t feel sticky even if you slather your lotion on.

Additional star ingredients include niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, which work to boost skin with 24 hour hydration. If you’re prone to itchiness or redness, the featured niacinamide can
provide a soothing effect.

Pros
  • Packed with essential ceramides
  • Suitable for all skin types
  • Non-comedogenic and oil-free 
Cons
  • This sunscreen leaves a nasty white cast

Supergoop! – Cleanest option

This sunscreen has been all the rage lately, and for a totally good reason. Made by reef-friendly brand Supergoop!, the product has been scoring high points across the board because of clean formulations that keep your face safe and marine life happy. What’s truly alluring about this particular product is its fine texture and invisible finish—so you can say goodbye to that thick white cast that puts Casper the Friendly Ghost to shame.

Its lightweight formula is free of all comedogenic oils, synthetic fragrances and sneaky irritants. Making it suitable for oily, combination and dry skin, this sunscreen’s impressive antioxidant composition combats everything from UVA and UVB to blue light that’s emitted from digital gadgets.

Pros
  • No oxybenzone or octinoxate
  • Frankincense calms redness
  • Non-greasy formula
Cons
  • Relatively expensive

La Rosche-Posay – Lightweight formula

Despite how posh the name sounds, La Rosche-Posay’s broad spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen has a fuss-free formulation that wins itself some major brownie points. It is filled to the brim with amazing ceramides that undo damage to your skin barrier and improve elasticity. The niacinamide combines with other essential ingredients to regulate oil production, minimize the appearance of large pores, reduce redness and combat excessive pigmentation.

Although a sunscreen by definition, this product qualifies as a great day moisturizer. According to the manufacturer, you can rely on lasting hydration for as long as you keep the cream on. Overall, the La Rosche-Posay hits the mark with non-comedogenic benefits alongside a dermatologically tested label.

Pros
  • Features lightweight formula
  • Works great as a primer
Cons
  • Quality is inconsistent

Sun Bum – Best moisturizing day cream

As far as subliminal messages go, Sun Bum gets it right. This hydrating facial sunscreen is possibly one of the most moisturizing ones out there. With an SPF of 50, you get enhanced sun protection against UVB and UVA rays. The cherry on top? Vitamin E. If you’re struggling with dry patches and irritated skin, Sun Bum’s gentle formula can be a safe choice. That said, oily and combination skin types can also buy the product and expect great results. Moreover, this sunscreen is resistant to water, free of oil traces and reef-safe. Without reapplication, 98% sun protection will last for 2 hours until it gradually starts waning.
Pros
  • No artificial fragrances added
  • The product comes with a safety seal
Cons
  • Formula can irritate the eyes

EltaMD – Best for acne-prone skin

Afraid that sunscreen might cause breakouts? Dealing with acne-prone skin is a massive hassle, and you have to be extra careful when choosing facial topicals and whatnot. That’s where EltaMD’s sunscreen comes in. The product has been specially formulated for oily and acne-prone skin. And similar to other top brands, this contains niacinamide that reduces scar-related redness.

EltaMD’s SPF 46 protects you from UVA and UVB rays all while the hyaluronic acid helps nourish, replenish and hydrate skin to prevent acne from forming in the first place. These benefits are leveled up with a hefty dose of hyaluronic acid which can minimize the appearance of pores and wrinkles.

When combined, this makes EltaMD great for those who live in dryer or drought prone climates.

Pros
  • Dermatologist tested formula
  • Oil-free formula
  • No white cast
Cons
  • Product contains octinoxate

How to Buy a Quality Facial Sunscreen: A Buyer’s Guide

Over the past few years, an eminent skincare revolution has completely changed the way people think. Today, the modern consumer has endless options to choose from. Improved access to information has sped things up by lightning speed. People are coming to realize just how essential sunscreen is, and that’s exactly why the industry is overflowing with brands pushing their products to the front line. 

Are facial and body sunscreens the same?

No, no and just no. If you’ve been keeping up with Skincare by Hyram, you already understand that mixing the two results in disaster. To keep it simple, body and face sunscreens are drastically different. Sure, an ‘80s commercial might show a pageant beauty slathering herself from head to toe in the same product, but those were some truly dark times for cosmetic effectiveness and regulation. 

While both types of sunscreens look the same, they are formulated with different ingredients. Quality facial sunscreens have non-comedogenic ingredients whereas those suited for the body often contain irritants that are known to cause breakouts.

Amazing facial sunscreen ingredients you shouldn’t miss out on

Niacinamide

Fans of Korean skincare are no stranger to niacinamide, and you shouldn’t be either. Although it has only recently gained public attention, the ingredient has been used in Asian beauty for years. From subduing signs of aging to repairing damaged skin, niacinamide truly does it all. So, why shouldn’t it be in a facial topical you wear throughout the day?

Zinc Oxide  

Full-spectrum sun protection is a direct result of adding zinc oxide to sunscreens. Without it, is the product you’re looking at even that good? The straight answer is no. 

The dos and don’ts of choosing a sunscreen

Beware of white cast

No matter the skin tone, white cast looks horrible. This is when sunscreen forms a pale sheath over your face, making it seem like you dunked your head in flour only to wash it all off in a hurry. Unfortunately, even the best sunscreens have white cast. Verily, you should sift through customer reviews to find out which ones leave the least residue.

Oxybenzone on the label? Run girl, run!

Research shows that oxybenzone might be linked to hormonal disturbances, which is why the skincare industry is slowly redeeming itself. Unfortunately, many companies still have a long way to go. The trickiest bit about this is that you’ll find products with and without this damaging ingredient by the same brand, so always scrutinize the label before making a purchase.

Always go with broad spectrum

Understanding UVA and UVB can be a little daunting. After all, you’re not a dermatologist! So, save yourself the trouble of figuring out different definitions of maximum sun protection and simply go with a broad spectrum facial sunscreen. 

People Also Asked

Q: Is $60 expensive for sunscreen?

A: Not at all. Some of the cleanest brands out there charge quite a lot for their sunscreen, which is why $60 isn’t too much. If you’re concerned about pricing, consider browsing through sites like Amazon that oftentimes offer cheaper prices and the same quality.

Q: How long does sunscreen last on the face?

A: Most sunscreens protect your skin for up to 2-2.5 hours. If you’re looking to achieve extended wear, consider investing in a facial sunscreen that can be reapplied or offers a longer lifespan.

Q: Can I use sunscreen as a primer?

A: Facial sunscreens made for oily skin can be used as a primer as they typically have a pore minimizing, non-greasy finish.

Q: My sunscreen is past its expiration date. Can I still use it?

A: While expired sunscreen may not harm your skin, it won’t protect it from the sun.

