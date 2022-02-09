Protect Your Skin With Ashley Graham’s ‘Favorite Body Sunscreen’ by Supergoop

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fun in the sun! It may seem too early to start lathering on the sunscreen, but UV protection is crucial all year long. Even in the winter, harmful rays can permanently damage skin. Wrinkles and sun spots? No, thank you! But we’re not about to apply just any sunscreen — hard pass on sticky solutions or greasy formulas. And we don’t want to end up looking like a ghost with white residue smeared all over our body.

There’s been a lot of buzz in the beauty industry about skincare brand Supergoop, known for its popular suncare products. And now another celebrity has put the clean company on the map. Model Ashley Graham told The Cut that she swears by the Supergoop Glow Oil with SPF 50.

“Oh my God, this is my favorite body sunscreen because it feels like you’re putting oil all over your body,” the American Beauty Star host said. “When I was a youngster, I put oil on instead of SPF, like a loser. But really, you’re putting on sunscreen, and you feel shiny and glowy and beautiful and you don’t feel tacky. I’ve traveled all over in different climates, and whether I’m on a boat or by the pool or by the beach, I never, ever burn.” Glow like Graham with this bestselling body sunscreen by Supergoop.

Get the Supergoop! Glow Oil Body Oil SPF 50 Sunscreen starting at just $15 at Nordstrom!

The Supergoop Glow Oil Body Oil SPF 50 Sunscreen is an ultra-hydrating product that shields your skin. Hello, glow! Goodbye, grease! Formulated with powerful antioxidants and free of octinoxates, this lightweight oil offers superior sun protection and water resistance for up to 80 minutes. While most sunscreens smell like harsh chemicals, this Supergoop oil has a refreshing cucumber scent. Spa day, anyone?

Shoppers give this Supergoop Glow Oil their stamp of approval. One customer said, “I was looking for an alternative to tradition sunscreen that feels heavy, sticky and has a strong smell, and this fills the bill perfectly. It’s very lightweight, doesn’t leave a white residue on your skin, clothes or car and has a light (non-traditional sunscreen) scent.” Finally a sunscreen that feels and smells appealing! Another reviewer shared, “Really like this because it feels moisturizing and makes my skin dewy — and it’s a spray sunscreen.”

Follow Graham’s model behavior by trying this top-rated sunscreen. You’ll be glistening from head to toe!

