Wouldn’t it be nice to play pretend as a model for the day? Travel the world on private jets and yachts, mingling with other A-listers and wearing the finest fashions. We grew up with the iconic supermodels of the ’90s — Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer. They just oozed star powder. And then we became obsessed with America’s Next Top Model, perfecting Tyra Banks’ signature smize from our couch. Supermodels always seem to glow, and we’d give anything to replicate their radiance.

Well, now we can! One of our absolute favorite models Gigi Hadid is known for her golden skin and dewy complexion. So, we were thrilled that the co-host of Next in Fashion season two revealed her sunkissed secret to Elle: “I use Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body,” she said. “It’s the best tanning glow for your skin. It’s not too much color. It’s just a little bit of color, a little bit of glow. It highlights in the right places and it’s great.”

Don’t let this dreary winter weather get you down! Glow up with this Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body Shimmer, available now at Nordstrom.

The Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body Shimmer Highlight Lotion hydrates, shapes and glows your skin. It’s a spray tan in a bottle! Formulated with luminosity, enriched botanicals and skin de-puffing properties, this body lotion firms contours to makes your limbs appears longer and leaner. Plus, the cooling massage gives you a streamlined silhouette. *Adds to cart immediately.*

To apply, coat this Supermodel Shimmer down your arms, legs and chest. Smooth and blend into the highlighted areas for an instantly glowing finish. Bye-bye, self-tanners! Hello, highlight lotion!

Shoppers give this Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body Shimmer glowing reviews! “The sheen and shimmer is gorgeous,” reported one reviewer. “I have never found anything that compares to this. It makes my tan skin look like gold! I am in love.” Good as gold! Another customer declared, “This Charlotte Tilbury lotion is amazing. It slims and illuminates your legs as if they have been contoured. It doesn’t streak or turn them a funny color either.”

If you’re worried about the highlight lotion rubbing off on clothing, just read this review: “I wore this for my rehearsal dinner and my wedding day, and my friends all commented how I was positively glowing. Most importantly, I want to add that this cream did NOT transfer to my white wedding dress, despite the wedding taking place outdoors on a hot, humid day.” Glow like Gigi with this supermodel-approved Supermodel Body Shimmer!

