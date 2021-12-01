Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Used This Magic Cream on ‘The Morning Show’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are certain celebs out there who just have that ‘It’ factor. They shine on screen and on red carpets, captivating Us with their magnetic beauty and charm. They’re the famous figures we dream of having dinner with so we can bask in their radiance and hope that maybe it will rub off on us. One actress we want to befriend in real life is none other than Friends alum Jennifer Aniston. In addition to serving as our hair style inspiration (after all, “The Rachel” was iconic), she’s also our source of skincare suggestions. At 52, the Emmy winner looks flawless! So, what’s one of Aniston’s beauty secrets?

According to New Beauty, Aniston’s makeup artist Angela Levin used the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Night Cream to prep the star’s skin for The Morning Show. Aniston posted on Instagram Stories showing her “dream team” and their beauty products, and eagle-eyed observers noticed Charlotte’s cult-favorite cream on display. Read on to shop this beloved beauty buy from Nordstrom. It makes a great gift for the holidays!

Get the Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Night Cream for just $45 at Nordstrom!

The Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Night Cream truly is a magic elixir. You may be able to achieve more youthful skin with this anti-aging skincare product. This oil-infused, textured formula firms and plumps skin overnight for the ultimate beauty sleep. Wake up with instantly softer, smoother skin — what’s better than that? The night cream’s youth-boosting ingredients include retinol, vitamin E and a collagen-stimulating bionymph peptide that reduces the appearance of wrinkles. Yes, please!

Get the Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Night Cream for just $45 at Nordstrom!

Multiple shoppers reported that this Charlotte Tilbury product really is “magic.” One said, “By the morning skin feels soft and smooth and like you’ve had a professional treatment.” Another customer completely agreed: “My skin is noticeably softer and younger looking. This really feels like magic!!” Sign Us up! “I love this product,” one shopper gushed. “You feel that your skin will have plenty of goodness to absorb overnight and that heavenly scent. I’m hooked!” Find out what all the beauty insiders are buzzing about! “It’s just as good as the hype and I wake up looking better than I went to sleep. It’s just a miracle on the skin.”

While we can’t guarantee that this Charlotte Tilbury cream will give you Aniston’s gorgeous glow, it could certainly come close. Oh, and now we have something to bond with her over if we ever do end up at dinner together.

See It! Get the Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Night Cream for just $45 at Nordstrom!

Not for you? Explore more from Charlotte Tilbury here and shop all other skincare here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!