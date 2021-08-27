This Bestselling Skin Tint Is Now Available in a Slew of New Shades

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re not fans of wearing a full face of makeup every day — especially when it’s super hot outside. That’s why we’re so thankful for whoever decided to invent skin tints — they offer the right amount of coverage that’s suitable for a natural no-makeup makeup look! Plus, they’re a lot lighter than full (or even medium) coverage foundations, which is ideal when the sun is shining to the fullest extent.

Beauty lovers know their stuff when it comes to product recommendations, and one of the all-time best skin tints is this fan-favorite from Ilia Beauty! While the shade range was impressive before, the brand has expanded their selection to include a ton of new options so you can find your absolute perfect match. We’re beyond obsessed!

Inclusivity of all skin tones has finally become more common in the beauty industry, and we seriously appreciate that Ilia has extended their range of availability in this bestselling skin tint. There are a total of 12 new options to choose from, ranging from extra light to extra dark. And with all of the other shades, you have a combined 30 hues to choose from! Finding your shade just became far easier thanks to this skin tint!

We’re so thrilled that this skin tint has become more accessible to all — mainly because it’s an incredible item to have in your makeup bag. This isn’t just your typical product — Ilia is a brand known for making their bestsellers a fusion between makeup and skincare, and this skin tint is no exception. It may even out your skin tone while working to improve the overall appearance of your complexion thanks to a ton of good-for-you ingredients. The formula includes hyaluronic acid, squalene and niacinamide, which team up to potentially help make your skin look plumper, smoother and more supple.

This skin tint has gotten numerous beauty awards and is a serious favorite among shoppers across the country. Reviewers are obsessed with how their skin looks after applying the product, and also love how lightweight it feels on the skin. This is a powerhouse makeup essential that may completely transform your daily routine. And thanks to the new shade options, even more beauty lovers can give it a shot. Try it now and see what all the hype is about!

