Hailey Bieber’s Secret to Textured Beach Waves Is Available on Amazon

Our hair can act a bit like an angsty teenager at times. We tell it to do one thing and it does the complete opposite — and it honestly feels like it’s out of spite. We straighten it, it turns wavy. We wave or curl it, it turns straight. Even when we try to use reverse psychology on it, it seems to outsmart us — adding some frizz and oiliness in along the way!

Even top models like Hailey Bieber don’t necessarily wake up with the perfect waves in the morning, for example. It takes multiple products and some time to get the look she wants, and she doesn’t always have a glam squad on hand to make it happen. Bieber goes the DIY route sometimes, and she recently revealed her process — and one of her go-to products!

Bieber uploaded a video to her YouTube channel, demonstrating how she does her hair for a night out, whether she’s headed to dinner or for a romantic date night with husband Justin Bieber. She explained how her hair becomes super slick after a shower, noting, “I have to sometimes add more of like a texture spray or a hairspray as I’m doing my hair so that it has a little bit more of like a grip.” She uses the IGK Beach Club spray for this, reaching for it multiple times throughout her routine!

“So what the texturizing spray does, is it, to me, give it a little bit of thickness and it mattifies the hair a little bit,” she said, spraying between waving with her Dyson Corrale. “I have really, like, sleek, silky hair, and when you’re trying to do anything with an iron, I feel like sometimes it kind of just like slides out, so this helps with that.”

While most beachy wave sprays tend to put salt in the formula, Beach Club is salt-free, which means it shouldn’t dry out your hair the way salt does. What it may do, however, is add piecey texture and shine, volume and even a lightweight hold so you can keep those defined waves ebbing and flowing all day — minus the stiff, rock-hard locks.

One more thing we love about this spray is that you can apply it to completely dry hair. You don’t have to wait for that perfect not-too-wet, not-too-dry moment as with other products. We usually end up missing the moment anyway because we get distracted from waiting too long. This spray is easy, model-approved and all about keeping hair healthy. What more could we ask for?

