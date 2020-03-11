If we could own any hair tools in the world, without a doubt we would pick up everything from Dyson. The Airwrap and the Supersonic hair dryer were both so game-changing when they hit the market, so it comes as no shock that the brand’s latest haircare release is just as revolutionary!

It was only a matter of time before Dyson gave the people what they wanted: a hair straightener. It was definitely worth the wait though, because it resulted in something we’ve never seen before. This isn’t your typical flat iron — it’s advanced in every single way!

Get the new Dyson Corrale Straightener for $500 at Nordstrom!

One of the most important aspects of this straightener is that according to Dyson, it’s the one and one with flexing plates that are made to not just clamp your hair — but actually shape around it. The manganese copper plates gather hair neatly with each pass, making it so not one strand strays out of place!

Because of the amount of control this straightener gives you, it reduces the amount of heat you need to style your hair, which means it may reduce damage and breakage up to 50% more than other flat irons. The less time spent using heat means less damage, and this one is fast. It even has intelligent heat control settings so that you never go over your chosen temperature — be it 330°F, 365°F or 410°F!

This straightener can be used on all hair types, whether you have pin-straight strands or extra curly coils. Why would someone with pin-straight hair use it? Because you can use it to wave or curl your hair too with just a few twists of the wrist! It’s definitely our top choice for easy styling that results in reduced frizz and flyaways but maximum shine!

Get the new Dyson Corrale Straightener for $500 at Nordstrom!

We’re not even done talking about all of the Corrale’s impressive features. The subtle OLED screen shows what temperature you’ve chosen, as well as battery level and charging status. You know what that means. This straightener can be used totally cordless for up to 30 minutes, which is more than enough time for one session. After, just prop it onto the included charging dock and watch as it reaches a 90% charge in just 40 minutes! Want to take it on the go? Just stick it into the included heat-resistant pouch!

Accidentally forget to turn your Corrale off and put it back in the dock or pouch? Don’t panic! Dyson knew this would happen to even the best of us, and that’s why there’s an auto shut-off feature that activates after 10 minutes of inactivity. Phew! There are truly no bad decisions when it comes to this innovative hair tool, and we can’t wait to see the styles everyone will create using it!

Get the new Dyson Corrale Straightener for $500 at Nordstrom!

Looking for something else? Check out more from Dyson here and other hair tools at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!