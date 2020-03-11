Shoppers Are Stunned by How Effective This Hair Growth Serum Is

Hair loss isn’t an overly popular topic — especially for women. It’s may not be the go-to subject at the water cooler or even over text with your best friend. If you’re experiencing it, chances are you’re trying to hide it. We get it, and we promise it’s not something to be ashamed of; more people go through it than you think. That doesn’t mean you can’t do anything about it though!

We’ve all heard of hair growth treatments, but we’re skeptical at best about most of them, and we’re way too afraid to shell out the big bucks only to potentially see no results at all. That’s why we needed to do some serious research to find one that shoppers stand by — and that won’t break the bank. Let Us introduce you to Pronexa!

Get the HairGenics Pronexa Topical Hair Loss Serum for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

This serum has over 500 reviews, and shoppers suffering from hair loss swear by it. They say their hair looks and feels full for the first time in years, and they’re seriously stunned by how their receding hairline is suddenly not so receding anymore. They’re seeing visible results after just a couple of weeks, whether it’s on their head or even on their over-plucked eyebrows. Even the reason for hair loss doesn’t necessarily matter, whether it’s stress or perhaps alopecia. Shoppers say there’s a major improvement regardless!

What makes this serum so special? Its key ingredient, a patented form of topical pea sprout extract. This extract is 100% natural and contains special phytonutrients, proteins, starch and fibers to slow down hair loss and speed up hair growth. This serum may stimulate the scalp and reactivate follicles, resulting in a thicker, healthier, stronger head of hair!

It might seem a little intimidating using a product like this — like it must be too good to be true and that it might end up being really unpleasant. Let the reviewers ease your fears. They say there is no irritation or burning at all, and something unexpected? It actually smells really good too!

To use this serum, just fill up half of the dropper twice a day and massage it into your scalp until it’s absorbed. That’s it! So easy and so affordable. Shoppers definitely prefer this over much pricier brands and say the results are just as impressive, if not even more so. What do you have to lose? With this serum, not your hair!

