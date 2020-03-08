It’s National Dry Shampoo Day! See Our 5 Most-Recommended Picks

The best holiday of the year is here! Confused by what we mean? March 8 might not normally hold much significance for you, but you’re almost definitely going to want to join in on the celebration. In fact, there’s a good chance you’ve been preparing for it all year. It’s National Dry Shampoo Day!

Dry shampoo is an essential for Us, and we know most feel the same. A way to keep our hair looking and smelling fresh while adding volume and absorbing excess oil at our roots? Who wouldn’t be a fan of that, especially when it means we can skip washing our hair for days at a time? It most certainly deserves its own holiday, and to celebrate, we want to showcase five of our very favorites. Check them out below!

amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo

Shoppers don’t want to live without this amika dry shampoo, and 1,000 of them have left stunning reviews about it on Amazon. (It’s definitely a forever-favorite of ours too.) It smells amazing, never leaves behind white residue and is cruelty-free. We love pairing it with the brand’s dry conditioner too!

Get the amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

Klorane Dry Shampoo Powder with Oat Milk

Not a fan of sprays? This dry shampoo is actually a powder. Just squeeze the bottle to send a poof of powder onto your roots. It’s eco-friendly and you’ll love the results after you brush it out!

Get the Klorane Dry Shampoo Powder with Oat Milk for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo

This luxe dry shampoo from Oribe, a brand Meghan Markle loves, has extracts of watermelon, lychee and edelweiss flower for all-day freshness. It also features ingredients to moisturize and soothe the scalp!

Get the Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo for just $46 at Dermstore!

Batiste Dry Shampoo – Cherry Fragrance

Batiste is always so affordable, but the quality is never, ever lacking. This cherry dry shampoo is a great pick for anyone who loves a little fruity fragrance in their life!

Get the Batiste Dry Shampoo – Cherry Fragrance for just $7 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

R+Co DEATH VALLEY Dry Shampoo

No water? No problem. This dry shampoo is all about the volume, so crank it up and get blowout-worthy hair without stepping one foot into a salon!

Get the R+Co DEATH VALLEY Dry Shampoo (originally $32) for just $26 with code REFRESH at Dermstore! Sale ends March 9, 2020.

