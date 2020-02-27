Whitney Port’s Way of Creating the Perfect Hair Texture With No Hot Tools

Doing our hair is such a catch-22. We need to use hot tools like hair dryers, flat irons and curlers to leave it looking fabulous — but those hot tools are the exact reason it’s damaged, frizzy and out of whack!

Thankfully, we live in a world where there are products out there that can get us that same gorgeous texture, leaving it looking hot with the heat. But which ones? Thankfully, Whitney Port is letting us all in on her not-so-secret routine, posting a video on Instagram called “How To Get The Prettiest Natural Hair Texture With NO Hot Tools.” She wrote in her caption, “As promised, here is my trick to achieving natural hair texture with NO hot tools! This is SO easy and quick. Doing my hair has never been my strong suit….this is a great solution that makes me feel put together in no time.”

So there you have it — no hot tools and no professional hair-styling talent, a.k.a. we can all do this! Check out the products she used below and learn her tricks!

Enjoy Luxury Shampoo and Conditioner Duo

Port starts by cleansing and conditioning her hair with this duo, because if you use the wrong shower products, you’ll never get the right results. These sulfate-free formulas are the way to go. Port wrote, “While conditioner is in hair, run fingers through hair to get out knots,” explaining that you won’t be needing a brush at any point during this process!

Get the Enjoy Luxury Shampoo and Conditioner Duo (originally $85) for just $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-In Product

After showering, Port towel dries hair until it’s damp instead of dripping. She then says to “generously spray” this leave-in nourishing treatment, working it through your hair with your fingers. This fan-favorite product, which has over 4,500 Amazon reviews, claims to do everything from repair, to protect, to enhance — and it’s color safe!

Get the It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-In Product for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

OUAI Wave Spray

Next, Port takes this trusty fave from Jen Atkin’s haircare line and sprays it throughout her hair, again, using only fingers to work it through. She also suggests scrunching up your ends to add more body and beachy texture. This spray is made to give you that sea salt texture without the actual damage from the salt!

Get the OUAI Wave Spray for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

No Bend Hair Clips

To finish up the process, Port takes two clips just like these, pulling her hair forward and clipping it in place. “Leave in clips as long as possible to train the hair in front to dry forward on the forehead,” she wrote. These toothless clips are specially made to leave no creases, bends or marks in hair!

Get the Madholly No Bend Hair Clips (8-pack) for just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

