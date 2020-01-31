It’s Spooky How Well This Ghost Oil Transforms Damaged Hair

Hold up. Did anyone else just feel a chill run down their spine? It’s like we can sense some sort of…presence in the room. Does this place have a history of hauntings? Anyone have a ouija board on them, by any chance? It’s not that we’re scared. We just want have a few questions to ask. Most importantly, why is our normally frizzy, knotted hair suddenly so smooth and sleek?

We kid, of course, but this Ghost Oil really does seem otherworldly. It goes on invisible, so no one else will even know it’s there — but it transforms hair like no other. Spooky, right? If this is what hauntings are really like, move Us into a ghost-ridden salon, stat!

Get the Verb Ghost Oil starting at just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 31, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Verb oil has acquired hundreds of reviews on Amazon, and shoppers are seeing astonishing results — even on excessively bleached hair that’s been fried over and over again. They say it’s everything from a miracle product to liquid gold — if gold were invisible, of course. Just a couple of pumps and their usual rat’s nest is reborn as runway-ready. It’s like magic! Yet another amazing ghostly quality.

This restorative oil was made to vanish into hair, restoring it from root to tip. That means softening, smoothing, defrizzing, detangling and moisturizing — all at once! The weightless shine left over is simply gorgeous too. We can thank the powerhouse list of ingredients Verb infused into this formula, including the smoothing moringa oil blend, strengthening bamboo extract, moisture-locking hydrolyzed soy protein and rejuvenating vitamin F!

To use this oil, start by cleansing and conditioning hair as you normally would in the shower. Afterward, with your hair still damp, pump out two or three drops of this oil onto your hair and smooth it all over your hair, from root to tip, combing it through. You can then, if you choose, bring out the blow dryer and style as usual. Well, not everything will be as usual. Styling will be way quicker and easier!

This Ghost Oil is safe for color-treated hair, so grab yours today. Amazon also has a value pack of two available that costs $6 less than buying two bottles separately — so grabbing that is a no-brainer, if you ask Us. A great deal and great hair all at the same time? Best haunting ever!

