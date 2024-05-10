Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Shopping for bathing suits can be the most aggravating thing, especially when you have a larger bust. It often feels like all of the cute trendy designs only work for those with smaller chests — and frankly, that’s totally unfair! Times have been changing, though, and those with bigger chests are finally getting in on the fun. Supportive and secure suits made with adjustable straps are becoming the standard. Now the problem is having too many choices!

Related: 15 Slimming Swimsuits That Are Flattering on Big Arms There’s no denying it. We love an itsy, bitsy, teenie, weenie bikini as much as the next fashionista. However, there are some times we prefer swimstyles that provide more coverage. Colorful options are great choices when we want to get a little extra tummy control. Full-coverage bottoms come in handy when you’re heading to a […]

Instead of sifting through countless options, we found the top supportive suits that you can feel good about spending your hard earned money on. You’ll be stepping into swim season feeling like your best self with any of these supportive swimsuits below!

1. Sporty Chic: Whether you’re at the beach or lounging by the pool, you’ll feel super secure in this BMJL two-piece thanks to the sports bra-esque scoop-neck top. The adjustable straps ensure a perfect fit!

2. Secretly Supportive: It may not look like it, but this Cupshe suit is incredible for bigger busts. The wide straps and customizable tie back offer plenty of support — no underwire needed!

3. Peek-a-Boo: You don’t have to sacrifice style for a suit that fits your body right. This top-rated Eomenie one-piece features a super trendy cutout, smoothing technology and adjustable back to boost your confidence and keep you comfortable all summer long.

4. Your New Favorite Suit: Halter silhouettes are some of the best for larger busts. This bathing suit combines the tried and true neckline with the expertly placed ruching and tummy control fabric. You’ll be looking snatched on the beach this year.

5. Athletic Girl: Channel your inner Pamela Anderson in this functionally sexy red one-piece. The athletic silhouette and criss-cross straps will keep the girls in place — even if you go for a run on the beach.

6. For a Little Modesty . . . If you’re not a fan of the small bikini tops, this conservative Universal Standard tankini provides plenty of coverage. Power mesh on the side also keeps your chest comfortably secure.

7. On Sale! Long-sleeve cropped swim tops don’t just support bigger busts, they also offer extra protection from the sun’s rays. This pick from Venus has one of the cutest designs we’ve ever seen (and it’s on sale!).

8. Super Slimming: Sure, the underwire in this Venus suit will keep you supported, but the best feature is the black panels that give the illusion of a slimmer frame.

9. Like Magic: MagicSuit is known for its supportive, slimming fabric (it’s truly unmatched!). However, the defining feature of this suit is the fringe that minimizes the look of your bust.

10. Custom Fit: This pretty bikini top from BLEU by Rod Beattie was specially designed for those with D cups to give you the perfect amount of support. It doesn’t get much better than a bespoke pick!

11. Special Silhouette: It was only a matter of time before fun and flirty swim dresses started to become popular again. Spanx is ahead of the curve with this flattering pick that comes in a deep red and black hue.

12. High-Neck Masterpiece: If you want minimal (or no) cleavage while enjoying the water this summer, this high-neck one-piece from Spanx is the perfect pick that won’t feel restrictive in the slightest.

13. Coquette for the Win: Embrace the girly coquette trends in this flouncy shaping tankini. Spanx continues to slay the game when it comes to swimwear!

14. So Comfortable: While underwire tops get a bad rap for being uncomfortable, Freya is changing the narrative with this halter bikini top that won’t dig into your skin!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

15. Plain and Simple: Everyone needs a basic black swimsuit, and it doesn’t get much better than this supportive Upopby design. Almost 20,000 Amazon shoppers swear by it!