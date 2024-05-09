Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s no denying it. We love an itsy, bitsy, teenie, weenie bikini as much as the next fashionista. However, there are some times we prefer swimstyles that provide more coverage. Colorful options are great choices when we want to get a little extra tummy control. Full-coverage bottoms come in handy when you’re heading to a family-friendly pool party. Swimsuits with built-in push-up support give your bust a boost when you need it. There are even swimsuits with sleeves that are flattering for larger arms!

With that in mind, we’ve compiled an assortment of stunning swimsuits with sleeves. Whether you prefer cropped tops or swim dresses, there’s a style that you’ll want to take a second glance at. Don’t worry. We’ve included styles with varying price points so you can spend as much or as little as you’d like to upgrade your swim collection. Scroll ahead for our top picks!

Swimsuit Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Are you going to the beach or are you running errands? This cropped T-shirt is so versatile you just might want to wear it regardless of if you’re going for a dive!

2. Cropped Queen: This short-sleeve cropped swimsuit top features the cutest knot design. You can mix and match it with tons of vibrant bottoms!

3. Retro Babe: Want to serve ’70s-inspired looks at your next pool party? This long-sleeve top features vintage stripe designs that scream groovy!

Short-Sleeve One-Piece Swimsuits

4. Tropical Florals: This one-piece will instantly transport you to your favorite destination, courtesy of the unique floral print design. We adore the ruffle sleeves and we can’t get enough of the adjustable belt, which adds a vibrant pop of color!

5. Bestseller: If you’re looking for a shopper-approved find, check out this bestselling one-piece. It features cute, ruffle sleeves and has a unique skirt detail that you can tie up!

6. Sugar ‘N Spice: This one-piece is too sweet. The all-black number has a sporty zip front that you can play around with. Best of all? It’s made from a compressing power mesh material to accentuate your curves.

7. Tied Up: This isn’t your average swim dress. It comes with so many cute accents, including a V-neck wrap design, ruffle sleeves, and a ruched tie that allows you to raise one side of the dress as high as you’d like!

8. Lacey Ruffles: Blooming Jelly is has a number of stylish short-sleeve swimsuits. Just like the option above, this swimsuit comes with ruffle sleeves. The only difference is this one has a lacey design down the V-neckline!

9. Black And White: If you’re not a fan of vibrant hues, but love bold patterns, wait until you check out this black-and-white one-piece. It features a lively floral print design that’s perfect for spring and summer!

10. Splurge Alert: Yes, this swimsuit comes with a hefty price tag, however, the flattering design and lively color selection are totally worth the cost!

Long-Sleeve One-Piece Swimsuits

11. Surfs Up: Turn into a surfer babe in this Barbiecore pink one-piece! Best of all? It’s on sale!

12. Cut-Out Queen: This one-piece is perfect for fashionistas who want to show a little skin. This long-sleeve style

13. All of the Things: This stunning one-piece has too many chic accents to count. Along with a full, long-sleeve design, it comes with a cute tie at the bust and a cutout. The fun doesn’t stop there. It features tummy control to slim and UV-blocking fabric that protects against irritation from sun exposure!

14. Peek-a-Boo: If you take a look at the style above, you’ll notice a few similarities with this one. However, this swimsuit features sassy mesh detailing that ups the ante!

15. Last But Not Least: Spread a little flower power with the help of this one-piece. It has a unique floral print design that’s not typically used for swimwear!