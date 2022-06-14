11 Best Push-Up Swimsuits for a Built-In Boost

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s officially swimsuit season! And we’re ready to soak up the sun, preferably by the pool or on a tropical trip. If you’ve been keeping up with Kim Kardashian, you know that the Skims founder just posted some snaps from her vacation with boyfriend Pete Davidson. Even though we were majorly jealous of her beach background, we were even more envious of the Kardashians star’s bikini body. If only our bust had the same voluptuous shape!

According to Health, it’s completely normal for breasts to sag over time — frustrating for sure, but nothing to be ashamed of. Mamas can especially relate to this natural development. “Post-pregnancy changes are one of the most common reasons for sagging,” the publication reports. Not all of Us are born with perky breasts, and it can feel like a lot of pressure to achieve that sexy silhouette. But you don’t need a boob job to rise to the occasion! Push-up swimsuits accentuate your figure and enhance your curves.

How We Picked the Best Push-Up Swimsuits

As a late bloomer myself, I grew up searching for swimsuits with extra padding so I would feel more confident at pool parties. Now it’s second nature for me to shop for tops with added support. Whether you have a slightly smaller chest size or just want a little lift, you’ll be ready for your slow-motion Baywatch moment this summer in these flattering finds.

When determining which designs to include, we made sure to select a variety of different cuts and colors and that suit a wide range of body types and skin tones. As always, we consulted reviews to guarantee that these looks lived up to our high standards for support. Have no fear — these bathing suits will give you the best boost for the beach.

Below are our top 11 push-up swimsuits, from bikinis to one-pieces. Warning: these swim styles may make you feel like you’re in an issue of Sports Illustrated. Get ready for your close-up!

1. DKNY Peek-a-Boo Twist One-Piece Swimsuit

Peek-a-Boo’ed Up

This peek-a-boo swimsuit is a modern twist on a one-piece. Featuring a flirty cutout, removable push-up cups and V-neckline with twist detail, this suit is a summer staple. “The peekaboo area is modest and the fit is very flattering for a plus size woman,” reported one reviewer. “Very attractive and the fit is true to size with great coverage but still a bit sexy.”

Pros:

Flattering

On sale

Cons:

One shopper says it runs small

Available at: Macy’s

2. Victoria’s Secret Essential Bombshell Add-2-Cups Push-Up Swim Top

Bathing Bombshell

The name says it all — add the illusion of two cup sizes with this magical push-up swimsuit. Modeled after Victoria Secret’s top bestselling bra, this two-piece offers maximum lift with underwire support. As one shopper said, “There is no other push-up swimsuit like it (I feel like I’ve tried them all) and having a smaller chest this gives me all the confidence I wouldn’t have otherwise. Highly recommend for anyone who feels like they don’t fill out a normal swim top.”

Pros:

Maximum lift

Supportive

Cons:

Some shoppers say there’s too much padding

Available at: Victoria’s Secret

3. Smismivo Ruched Push-Up Halter One-Piece Bathing Suit With Tummy Control

One-Piece Wonder

With over 20,000 glowing reviews on Amazon, this one-piece swimsuit is a winner! Shoppers say they’re absolutely “obsessed” with this suit’s flattering fit and ruched tummy control. Plus, the removable padding provides optional push-up support. At an affordable price and with 31 colors to choose from, it doesn’t get much better than this halter swimsuit.

Pros:

Flattering

Tummy control

Affordable

Cons:

Hard to find — customers adore this suit!

Available at: Amazon

4. Yonique Two-Piece Tankini Top with Bikini Bottoms Twist Swimwear

Top-Rated Tankini

Want the breeziness of a bikini but the coverage of a one-piece? Try this tankini! The top features a V-neck with twist detailing, while the back includes adjustable criss-cross straps. One shopper shared, “It holds the ‘girls’ in so well but also is super flattering without that smashed down saggy look. It’s a little wonder-bra-ish if that helps!” Sign Us up!

Pros:

Tummy control

Supportive

Cons:

Mostly 5-star reviews!

Available at: Amazon

5. Victoria’s Secret Twist Removable Push-Up Swim Top

Plot Twist

Feel like adding more padding to your bikini? This underwire twist top features removable push-up padding and adjustable straps for a customizable experience. One reviewer wrote, “Has perfect support and a little extra push, easy to pair with any swim bottom. I bought in multiple colors. Considering wearing as a bra regularly because it’s that comfortable. Love love love.”

Pros:

Removable padding

Flattering

Cons:

Couldn’t find any — majority 5-star reviews

Available at: Victoria’s Secret

6. Victoria’s Secret Pink Crinkle Push-Up Bikini Top

A Crinkle in Time

Taste the rainbow in this bright bikini top that comes in 11 vibrant colors! The crinkle fabric adds texture, while the underwire and push-up padding add support. “I absolutely love how this top fits!” one shopper exclaimed. “It gives the girls a perfect amount of lift and is very flattering and comfortable!” This fit is a hit!

Pros:

Colorful

Good support and coverage

Cons:

Again, hard to find with all the rave reviews!

Available at: Victoria’s Secret

7. Victoria’s Secret Marieta Push-Up One-Piece

Fine Print

Our passion for print is becoming a pattern. So, we couldn’t resist this ruched one-piece with tummy control and push-up padding! We’re seriously smitten with the floral citrus print for summer. “My absolute favorite bathing suit for years!!” one customer announced. “Having 5 kids, I need a little tummy control and support for my breasts and this suit delivers!!”

Pros:

Fun print

Flattering — tummy control and push-up lift

Cons:

A few shoppers said this swimsuit runs small

Available at: Victoria’s Secret

8. California Waves Juniors’ Underwire Push-Up Bikini Top & Strappy-Side Hipster Bikini Bottoms

Make Waves

Fun in the sun! Make a splash at the pool this summer in this bright bikini, featuring a push-up top and strappy hipster bottoms. Available in seven shades! “Summer must-have!” one shopper proclaimed. “I absolutely love them! if you want maximum lift, I definitely recommend!”

Pros:

On sale

Colorful

Cons:

Padding is not removable

Available at: Macy’s

9. Smart & Sexy Women’s Swim Secret Convertible Push-Up Bikini Top

Comfortable Cleavage

One shopper called this comfy push-up bikini top a “mom boob saver,” adding, “This right here has been the best bathing suit top I have ever bought.” Another customer exclaimed, “HOLY CLEAVAGE!!!! My boobs look better in this than in my freaking push-up bras.” See what all the hype is about with this underwire bikini top with convertible straps.

Pros:

Comfortable

Convertible

Supportive

Cons:

None

Available at: Amazon

10. Victoria’s Secret Malibu Fabulous Push-Up Swim Top

Fabulous Fit

Thanks to push-up padding and underwire construction, this bikini top gives you a full-cup lift. “This swim top is perfect!” one customer declared. “It provides support with a natural lift.” Elevate your swimwear collection (and cup size) with this ruffled bikini. Available in 12 different colors!

Pros:

Top-rated

Supportive

Cons:

Pads are not removable

Available at: Victoria’s Secret

11. Victoria’s Secret Pink Push-Up Triangle Bikini Top

Color-Block Coverage

Color Us impressed with this color-block bikini! Designed with wireless push-up padding, a supportive bottom band and adjustable shoulder ties, this top offers a flexible and comfortable fit. “This top is amazing,” one shopper gushed. “I’m a small B cup and I have a hard time finding a good fit. This top gives me just the right amount of push-up.”

Pros:

Cute and comfy

14 color/pattern options

Cons:

Not a dramatic lift

Available at: Victoria’s Secret

Other Push-Up Swimsuits We Love:

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!