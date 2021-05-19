21 Colorful Tummy-Control Swimsuits That Will Stun in the Sun

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

This summer already feels like a return to normalcy, and we’re beyond excited! We plan on hitting the beach or posting up at the pool as much as possible, and we’re going to upgrade our swimwear ahead of time.

We’re looking for fresh, flattering styles in all of the brightest colors and prints that are sure to turn heads. Check out some of our favorite tummy-control swimsuits below. They’re all seriously slimming, and are practically guaranteed to make you feel like a star!

Our 21 Favorite Colorful Tummy-Control Swimsuits for Summer

One-Piece Swimsuits

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This one-shoulder ruffle bathing suit from Hilor comes in a slew of bright shades, and its look is timeless!

2. We Also Love: The flattering ruching on this CUPSHE swimsuit is likely why it’s a major Amazon bestseller!

3. We Also Love: Shoppers say that this ruched bathing suit from RXRXCOCO is an absolute “must-buy”!

4. We Also Love: This CUPSHE halter swimsuit has a contrasting top and bottom that highlights the waist and gives you a gorgeous slim look!

5. We Also Love: The off-the-shoulder style of this Holipick one-piece is divine — a head-turning look for sure!

6. We Also Love: This one-piece swimsuit from B2prity has clever tummy-control ruching throughout, and we adore the scalloped edges on the neckline!

7. We Also Love: If you’re not into ruching, this wrap-style one-piece from CUPSHE is just as flattering!

8. We Also Love: Another great CUPSHE bathing suit is this ruched ruffle version that’s also a bestseller!

One-Piece Swimsuits with Cutouts

9. Our Absolute Favorite: The cutouts on this bathing suit from Eomenie are both sultry and flattering at the same time!

10. We Also Love: This B2prity one-piece has a simple keyhole cutout that shows a touch of extra skin!

11. We Also Love: The classic monokini look of this CUPSHE one-piece cinches in the waist, but serves the illusion of a bikini!

12. We Also Love: This Tempt Me bathing suit has a smaller cutout right underneath the bust for a retro aesthetic!

13. We Also Love: We adore the side cutout on this SweatyRocks swimsuit that can make your waist look smaller!

Two-Piece High-Waisted Bikinis and Swimsuit Sets

14. Our Absolute Favorite: The high-waisted bottoms on this COCOSHIP set are ruched for tummy control, and the wrap-style top perfectly complements the look!

15. We Also Love: This RUUHEE bikini set is similar to the one we just mentioned, but it comes in the most colorful tie-dye prints that we think you’ll be obsessed with!

16. We Also Love: This ADOME set comes with super high-waisted bottoms and a longer, flouncy ruffle top which delivers a more modest two-piece look!

17. We Also Love: The retro ’50s pinup style vibe is alive and well in this COCOSHIP bikini set!

18. We Also Love: If you’re more into the tankini look, this set from Tempt Me has beautiful ruching on the fitted top for the ultimate slimming look!

19. We Also Love: Shoppers are calling this bikini from SUUKSESS the “best two-piece ever” for curvy girls!

20. We Also Love: This SouqFone swimsuit is another modest two-piece set if you prefer to stay more covered up at the beach or pool!

21. We Also Love: Reviewers claim that the ruched high-waisted bottoms and supportive bustier top of this Tempt Me swimsuit solidify it as one of the best options ever!

