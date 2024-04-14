Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

While the fashion industry has grown in sizing options in recent years, it still has a lot of work to do. Some companies now allow for you to choose custom length options for dresses and trousers, but it’s shocking to see that no one has looked into arm sizing yet, knowing that arms come in all shapes and sizes. While there’s no customization options quite yet, we were able to sift through the internet and find 17 slimming tops for spring that are flattering for larger arms.

There’s nothing worse than loving the style of a top but knowing it won’t flatter you that way you’d like — especially on the arms! With these tops, you won’t have to worry about that. We’ve found 17 different styles from long sleeve to short, puffer to bell sleeve and boho to classic, so you can find the one that suits your taste (and your arms!) best. Plus, they start at just $11!

1. Tailored Tee: It may be a little on the pricier side, but This T-shirt from Spanx is designed to have a custom fit — $98!

2. A Steal of a Deal! For under $12, this puff-sleeve T-shirt from Target flatters the arms and is comfortable to wear — $11!

3. Dress It Up! Made with sheer, polka dot balloon sleeves and a sleek knitted bodice, this square-neck top is the perfect way to dress up any outfit — $29!

4. Cute Cowl Neck: With its cute cowl-neck design and flowy sleeves, this top will not only flatter the arms but also the chest — was $29, now $25!

5. Beautifully Boho: If you subscribe to boho fashion, you’ll definitely want to check out this long-sleeve top that features a cute drawstring detail, bell sleeves and a V-neckline. It comes in so many beautiful colors — was $37, now $28!

6. A Shopper Favorite: With over 800 five-star ratings, this puff-sleeve top is not only a shopper-favorite, it’s also perfect for spring as it pairs short sleeves with a knit fabric — was $42, now $32!

7. Sleeve Switch-Up! The cool thing about this puff-sleeve top is that not only can the sleeves be placed on top of the shoulders, it can also double as an off-the-shoulder top too — $29!

8. Pretty Pastels: This babydoll-style top comes in so many pastel spring colors like pink, yellow and blue that are sure to brighten your mood anytime you wear it — was $50, now $24!

9. Trending Tunic: This tunic top with gathered puff sleeves has a design that’s stylish enough to wear to work, but a fabric that’s comfortable enough for lounging in too — was $28, now $15!

10. Pretty Peplum: Another cute boho style on our list, this top features puff sleeves, a peplum hem and a relaxed and breathable cotton fabric — $20!

11. Luxe Linen: Perfect for the spring-to-summer transition, this top from J. Crew features a luxurious linen fabric, long sleeves, a square-neck design and contrast buttons in the front — was $98, now $63!

12. Best Bell Sleeve: If you’re looking for a top with sleeves that stand out, check out this one, as the sleeves have attention-drawing striped mesh panels — $29!

13. Fabulous Florals: If you love the way this long bell-sleeve top flatters your arms, get it in all of the colorways. There are so many beautiful floral prints to choose from — was $31, now $29!

14. Classy Crochet: With puff sleeves that are intricately crocheted, this knitted top looks more expensive than it is — $35!

15. Loose but Lovely: Those who hate fitted tops will love this loose tunic style that drapes over the arms — was $24, now $20!

16. Casual Cutie: Made of a polyester fabric blend and featuring cute puff sleeves, this top will feel like a T-shirt but will still look dressy — $25!

17. Intricately Embroidered: Perfect for pairing with jeans and flats for a casual date night or even a skirt on vacation, this puff-sleeve top has an intricately embroidered design that’s great for both spring and summer — was $43, now $36!