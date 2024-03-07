Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It seems so simple, but sometimes finding the perfect top for your body type can be a struggle. Sure, you don’t have to shop specifically for your frame — but there’s nothing like the confidence-boosting feeling of wearing a garment that accentuates the right features of your body type and remains stylish. To help save you the stress of searching, we’ve rounded up 17 belly-covering tops that double as beautiful blouses too!

Each one of the tops has a design that’s meant to help conceal the midsection and accentuate the other favorite features on your body. Below, you’ll find everything from short and long-sleeve options to peplum pieces. We also have an array of casual and dressy picks. Keep scrolling to find your new favorite blouse that will flatter your figure in every way!

1. Easy and Breezy! This top checks all of the boxes for the perfect spring-to-summer top. Not only is it made from a breezy cotton fabric, puff sleeve and peplum design, it also comes in several pastel colors such as pink, yellow and green — was $30, now $25!

2. Floral Fan? If you’re a sucker for a floral top, take a look at this one that comes in several floral color schemes, has a square neckline and smocked bodice — just $27!

3. Not So Basic Tee: If you’ve been on the hunt for a new go-to tee that’s not form-fitting, you’ll want to check out this oversized style that also features rolled sleeves — just $25!

4. Fit to Be Tied: A versatile style, this top features a tie knot hem, batwing sleeves and a V-neckline for an elevated aesthetic — was $31, now $20!

5. Tiered Tee: This top with a tiered, babydoll peplum hem makes hiding the midsection look so stylish — just $20!

6. A Shopper Favorite: Over 5,500 shoppers have taken to Amazon to give this long-sleeve, tunic-style blouse a five-star review, so you’re bound to love it too — was $31, now $24!

7. Hip Hider: Made with a flared hem, this top is sure to hide the hips and flatter your frame — was $35, now $27!

8. Trendy Tunic: Made with a tunic design, long sleeves and pockets, shoppers say this lightweight top is the “perfect length to cover belly and butt when wearing leggings” – was $46, now $30!

9. Cute & Cozy: Though this tunic top would work well for running errands or a casual Friday, it’s made of a super soft and cozy fabric so you can comfortably lounge on the couch too — was $24, now $20!

10. Favorite Hoodie: Love a hoodie but want a summer top? This one that features a tunic silhouette, drawstring hoodie and short sleeves is the perfect choice — just $25!

11. Sweet & Smocked: Made with a flared hem, ruffled half sleeves and soft polyester fabric, this top will be both stylish and flattering — just $24!

12. Curve-Covering and Classy: This short-sleeve top features a draped, twist-front design that covers the curves in such a cute way — just $24!

13. Slightly Sexy: Need a date night top? Check out this top that features a deep V-neck and flirty, front-twist design that’s still flared at the hem — was $41, now $20!

14. Everyday Go-To: Made with a flattering oversized fit, batwing sleeves and cozy cotton fabric, you’ll want to reach for this top daily — was $52, now $35!

15. Pretty Peplum: Made for people of all shapes and body types, this peplum top from Anthropologie comes in sizes XX-Small to 3X and, as well as petite and standard lengths — just $88!

16. Pullover, Please! Easy to throw on and off, this top has a one-shoulder design and is made from a flattering ribbed sweater fabric — was $37, now $29!

17. Chic Chiffon: Elevate your blouse game with this long-sleeve top that’s made of a chiffon-like floral-detailed fabric — just $23!