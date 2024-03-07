Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you take a look at any fashion site, you’ll find boyfriend jeans, boyfriend T-shirts, heck, even boyfriend boxers… all designed for women. What’s the deal? Well, have you ever slipped into one of your boyfriend’s shirts or sweatpants and felt oh-so-cozy? The oversized boyfriend styles aren’t just for lounging, they’re extremely trendy right now and can be seen on women all over the world on the runways and in street style looks.

Each boyfriend-style piece is a bit baggy but still looks proportional to your body… and we think it’s a great idea to add a few of these items to your closet to curate an effortless range of outfits for the days when you don’t know what to wear. Trust me, it’s time to stop stealing your boyfriend’s clothes. Keep reading for our favorite oversized pieces. Maybe your boyfriend will be trying to steal your clothes now!

1. Boyfriend Jeans for the Win: Move over mom jeans, the boyfriend jeans are where its at. This flattering style from Levi’s is slightly baggy but still hugs you in all the right places for a relaxed look.

2. Lazy Day Staple: For lazy evenings and casual days alike, this oversized boyfriend tee will become your go-to thing to cozy up in.

3. Boxers Made for You: Okay, so I know that your boyfriend’s boxers are super comfy, but trust me when I say nothing compares to the Skims Boyfriend Boxer. New sleep shorts unlocked.

4. Casual Chic: You may love your boyfriend’s button-down, but this one from Treasure & Bond was made especially for women’s bodies without skimping on the oversized look you’re after. Choose from a variety of plaid hues and team with your favorite boyfriend jeans for an easy walk-in-the-park outfit.

5. Cuddle Up: What’s more romantic than when your boyfriend offers you his varsity jacket? Talk about a high school dream. But, the worst part is having to give it back. Avoid that heartbreak with this faux-leather varsity jacket from TopShop. It’s so stylish, your boyfriend may be asking to borrow it from you.

6. Rock On: Showcase your personal style (and musical taste) with this ACDC Boyfriend t-shirt! It’s beaded for a bit of flair.

7. So Trendy: Dare to be different. For a serious fashion statement, opt for these acid wash low-rise baggy boyfriend jeans. You’ll have the hottest street style when wearing them!

8. Size Inclusive! Universal Standard’s fan-favorite boyfriend jeans go up to a size 40 and come in 10 colors (we’re partial to the black).

9. Matchy Matchy! You may not be able to wear your boyfriend’s shoes, but you can definitely match, as these adidas Sambas come in men’s and women’s sizes!

10. So Professional: This boyfriend-style blazer is fun yet structured and comes in fresh colors like pink and fuschia, along with classic black.