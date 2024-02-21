Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Mom life can be tough — between zipping to and from extracurriculars, to being a boss at your job and taking a few moments for yourself, life can be nonstop. That’s why it’s so important to have a bag that can get you through every second of your day. The mini shoulder bags you wore in your 20s just won’t do. Nope, you need a catchall stylish tote that can hold every single item you may need… and then some.

Owning a chic bag can also make you feel put together. The good news? You don’t need to drop major money to find a functional bag that rivals the designer options. I found 17 everything totes that will go with you through all walks of life. Be prepared: One of these will become your new favorite accessory.

1. Business Lady Bag: On days when you have to rush from the office to daycare and back, this streamlined Missnine tote will keep your necessities handy. With eight pockets and a designated spot for your laptop, you’ll be ultra-organized even when you don’t feel the most put together.

2. Quilted Wonder: Regardless of the material, quilted bags always offer an air of elegance. This one from Empsign is constructed from a waterproof canvas, making it extremely lightweight — even when it’s filled to the brim.

3. Vacation Ready: The intricate woven detailing on this Venus bag gives it an artisanal one-of-a-kind vibe. You’ll easily be able to convince your friends that you spent hundreds of dollars on it… and no one needs to know it’s under $50.

4. The It Bag: Dagne Dover may be known for their backpacks, but their Signature Tote is a sleeper hit. We can hardly believe that it fits your laptop, multiple notebooks, coffee cup and a pair of sneakers, but this baby truly can hold it all.

5. Designer Lookalike: Slouchy bags have been all over the recent runways, and while many of them retail for thousands of dollars, this one from Banana Republic Factory looks strikingly similar for a fraction of the price.

6. Make a Statement: Bags are the perfect way to incorporate a little bit of color into your outfit. This spacious pick from Macy’s line On 34th comes in six vibrant hues including fiery red, cobalt glaze, leprechaun and fuchsia… but if you want something a little more subdued, it’s also available in bison and silver.

7. Never Go Out of Style: This design from Calvin Klein will become an instant classic… and it doesn’t hurt that it’s on sale!

8. Trendy Diaper Bag: Okay, so while this Abercrombie pick technically isn’t a diaper bag, it can definitely pass off as one with a multitude of pockets and compartments. Plus, it’s travel-compatible — you can slip it onto your carry-on with minimal effort.

9. A Deal You Don’t Want to Miss: Kate Spade bags are a rich mom staple, but that price point may not always be accessible. Luckily, this one is currently 65% off — so be sure to snag it while you can!

10. Get Wild: There’s something about croc-embossed leather that screams luxury. Since this Beis tote is made from faux leather, it brings the price down exponentially without sacrificing style.

11. The Everything Tote: This tall, open-style Mango tote reminds Us of Mary Poppins’ bag, because it can fit nearly anything inside!

12. All About Texture: Plain leather bags are a dime a dozen these days. For your tote to truly stand out in a crowd, go for something with texture — like this Aldo Ellysa Tote which features a glossy basket-weave design.

13. Tiny Tote: Only need to fit the basics (like your wallet, keys and lipsticks) in your tote? Opt for something small but trendy, like this Madewell Mini Sydney Cutout Leather Tote.

14. The Tote Bag: Marc Jacobs’ signature tote bag may just be the ultimate rich mom bag. Luckily, you can get it for a discount on Amazon for a limited time!

15. Fan-Favorite: Need a trusty large tote for all of life’s activities? This LoveVook design has built quite a fan base — almost 2,000 Amazon shoppers say it’s sturdy, cute and extremely well-made.

16. Cute and Casual: Remember how we mentioned that you should play around with textures? Introducing this corduroy cross-body tote into your wardrobe is a failsafe way to do so!

17. Time to Get Away: For those long weekends (with or without the kids), a weekender tote is a non-negotiable. This sleek Etronik bag can fit every item you could possibly need… and then some!

