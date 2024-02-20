Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Nailing rich mom style isn’t just about what you wear for your resort vacation or to a fancy brunch — it’s also about how you style yourself for office days and business meetings. However, that does not mean reaching for stuffy and uncomfortable workwear. Rich mom office attire should be both fashion-forward and comfortable, which is why we’ve rounded up 17 office-friendly pieces to inspire you to be your most confident self in the boardroom and beyond.

If you’ve been eager to stock up on new and chic officewear for the new year, you’re in luck. Below, you’ll find everything from chic dresses to boss babe blazers and even some stylish (yet sensible) shoes. Intrigued? Keep on scrolling to shop our roundup of 17 comfortable office pieces that will allow you to walk into the building exuding self-assured rich mom energy.

1. Rich Mom-Approved: A longtime rich mom staple, the Spanx Perfect Pant in high-rise flare is designed like office attire but made with a soft and smoothing ponte fabric — splurge for $148!

2. Buttery-Soft Bodysuit: Made of a seamless matte fabric, this square neck bodysuit is extra stretchy and extra chic — was $60, now $36!

3. So Many Options: If you love this cozy lightweight sweater, you can buy it in all colors, including beige, gray, green and lilac — was $60, now $48!

4. Exceptionally Stretchy: According to Quince, these pants are meant to feel like yoga pants but have a chic, straight-leg design — was $99, now $40!

5. Pretty Peplum: Featuring short flutter sleeves, a peplum hem and a ruched design, this top brings a chic, feminine feel to workwear — just $35!

6. Everyday Cardigan: A J.Crew bestseller, this striped cardigan that features gold button closures is perfect for a chic, layered office look — was $138, now $110

7. Sensible and Stylish: Throw uncomfortable office shoes away and replace them with these stylish ballet flats from Free People that make walks to the subway a breeze — just $128!

8. Creped & Cozy: These high-rise, wide-leg pants from Abercrombie are made from premium crepe fabric and offer a flattering drape — just $100!

9. Boss Babe Blazer: Pair this classic and versatile blazer with trousers for the office and jeans for post-work drinks — just $120!

10. Form-Fitting & Flattering: Made with a mock neck, maxi design and knitted fabric, this dress is office-appropriate and comfortable to boot — just $43!

11. Kimono Sleeve Cuteness: The ribbed hem and kimono sleeves on this top make it incredibly flattering, while the knit fabric keeps it soft — just $41!

12. Sweater Skirt: Paired with heels and a blazer, this maxi skirt makes the perfect office skirt — while the knit fabric makes it feel like a sweater for the legs — just $128!

13. Must-Have Mock Neck: This sleeveless mock neck sweater will team flawlessly with everything from a blazer to a cozy cardigan — just $35!

14. Stretchy Silk: Unlike other rigid silk blouses, this silk button-up blouse features a mulberry silk-spandex fabric to make it stretchy — was $148, now $70

15. Chic Shirtdress: This shirtdress extends the average office button-down and turns it into a chic midi dress with a flattering belted design, pointed collar and pintuck detailing — was $130, now $65

16. Jump for the Jumpsuit: This stylish belted jumpsuit saves you from having to plan an entire outfit — was $70, now $45!

17. Silky Slip: A great transition piece, this slip skirt can be paired with sweaters in the winter and tank tops in the summer — just $39!

