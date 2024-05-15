Vacay Vibes! I’m Taking This Comfy-Chic Set With Me to Europe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Every summer, I write stories about outfits you could (hypothetically) wear on a trip to Europe — daydreaming from my desk. Well, now, I feel very grateful that I’m actually heading to Europe on vacation! And while packing is always my least favorite part of the travel experience, I already have one look on lock: this two-piece shorts set from Amazon.

Since I’m basically spending my entire savings on this getaway, I had to be savvy when shopping for new styles. Resort wear on a budget! But when this affordable set arrived in the mail, I was pleasantly surprised to discover that the quality feels just as nice as a luxury look you’d find at a department store.

Get the Fixmatti Tw0-Piece Button-Down Blouse and Shorts Set for just $38 (originally $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 14, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Fixmatti Two-Piece Button-Down Blouse and Shorts Set is an everyday essential for summer. A coordinated two-piece set is an easy way to look put-together and polished. Just add a pair of shoes and a bag, and your off-duty OOTD is good to go! You can also mix and match the top and bottom with other articles of clothing for endless outfit combinations.

Comfort is key for me, so I’m happy to report that this two-piece set is super cozy! The material feels thick yet lightweight and soft to the touch. I sized up for a baggier fit, and the high-waisted shorts still cover my belly button! I purchased the sky blue and light green sets, and both colors are perfect pastels for the season.

So, let’s talk styling! I’m definitely rocking this versatile two-piece set as a swim cover-up. You can go straight from breakfast to the beach in this gauzy look! But it’s also an ideal ensemble for sightseeing, strolling or shopping (three of my favorite pastimes). Depending on the setting, I’d suggest teaming this set with sandals or sneakers.

Snag this cute two-piece set while it’s still in stock on Amazon!