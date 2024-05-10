Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer is right around the corner, which also means our favorite trips of the year are around the corner: summer vacations. As any good rich mom knows, trips to the airport not only require a cozy and stylish outfit, but also a simple one to make the chaos of traveling easier to manage. The best way to do that is with one of the 17 sets below that’ll have you looking rich mom-chic while jet-setting.

Whether you’re heading to a tropical destination like the Bahamas or a cooler climate like Amsterdam with more sightseeing, we’ve found the perfect set you can wear both on the plane and off. We’ve made sure to include more neutral styles for the minimal fashionista, but also ones with bright and beautiful prints for those who prefer more color. Make your travel outfit one less thing you have to worry about on your trip with one of these rich mom-style sets below that start at just $21.

Related: These 17 Slimming Pants Flatter Larger Bellies Too — And They Start at $17 When it comes to those of Us with curvier bellies, we often have to pick our battles when it comes to pants. Between the style of the pants, how they slim our legs and how they flatter our stomach, we’re often forced to pick just one element of the pants we like, since they usually […]

1. Easy Elegance! When paired with some elevated tennis shoes, minimal jewelry and a chic suitcase, this set will be easy to make look elegant — was $52, now $37!

2. Made for the Minimalist! Not only is this minimalist set incredibly stylish, it also makes a cute outfit for wearing at your vacation destination — $33!

3. Doubles as Beachwear! Style this tank top and pants set with tennis shoes and a jacket at the airport and sandals and a sun hat at the beach — was $45, now $40!

4. First Class in Free People: Whether you have a first class flight or not, you’ll feel first class in this chic Free People knit set that comes in so many beautiful colors — $98!

5. A Shopper Favorite! Bought over 1,000 times in the last month, this cap-sleeve top and pants set is a favorite of Amazon shoppers for traveling — was $53, now $46!

6. Stay Warm, Look Cool: Made with short sleeves, long pants and a thick viscose and nylon fabric, you can be sure this chic set will keep you warm on cool flights — was $43, now $40!

7. All Summer Outfit: You’ll be able to style this lightweight set all season long thanks to its breathable and breezy rayon fabric, stylish design and oversized fit — $40!

Related: 16 Lightweight Summer Clothes That Won’t Leave You Feeling Damp on Your Sweatiest Days Summer — and all the happy vibes that come with it — is just around the corner! There’s not one bad thing about this joyful season . . . except maybe when our sweat glands go into overdrive. Nothing is worse than having to deal with sweat stains or feeling damp while out exploring and […]

8. Superb Sweatsuit: Go for simple and easy airport style in this sweat set that features a sweatshirt to help keep you cozy, shorts with pockets and a soft, fleece-like rayon and polyester fabric — was $43, now $21!

9. A Bestseller! If you know the morning of your trip will be chaotic, plan to wear this bestselling set that has a chic athleisure feel and can be thrown on in seconds — $37!

10. Oversized, Not Overrated: There’s something about an oversized set like this one that gives a stylish feel that’s not trying too hard — $46!

11. Made for Italy! If you’re planning a trip to the Italian coast this summer, you’ll be able to wear this colorful set from Princess Polly set from the plane to the beach — $94!

12. Luxe Linen: If you’re excited about wearing linen again this summer, you’ll definitely want to check out this striped button-up top and the matching shorts from Old Navy that are made of a linen fabric and have an oversized fit — was $40, now $30!

13. ’70s Style! Fans of ’70s fashion will love this set that features a colorful striped design, crochet knit fabric and collared button-up top — $52!

14. Expensive, But Worth It: Embody full rich mom style in these Spanx Air Essentials wide-leg pants and matching crew-neck top, that are both made of the softest, light-as-air fabric — $138!

15. Keep It Cozy: Those who prioritize being cozy while traveling will want to check out this insanely soft vintage-style short and matching half-zip top from Abercrombie that will get you through the airport comfortably — $50!

16. Luxe and Classy: This three-piece set might be affordable, but when wearing it, it looks so expensive and classy — $51!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. Cue the Color-Block: If color-block styles are up your alley, you’ll definitely want to take a look at this set that features thick and contrasting stripes around the neck, sleeves and down the sides of the pants — $35!