The phrase “less is more” has plenty of applications, but it’s particularly applicable when it comes to luxe-looking fashion. Scandi-girl, minimalist, rich-mom and clean-girl styles are ultra-popular right now and for good reason! But keep in mind that the look of simple elegance is an art, and it applies everywhere — including on the beach.

If you want your vibe to be classy and chic, you have to plan your poolside attire accordingly; that means wearing solid, neutral colors that’ll make you shine like the goddess you are! For those unsure of where to start with dressing sophisticated and expensive at the beach, we’ve got you covered. These 15 bikinis, tankinis and one pieces are all you need to rock the aesthetic this summer. Grab a sparkly drink and let’s get to it!

One-Piece Swimsuits

1. Ultra-flattering: The ruched fabric is designed to flatter your midsection while metal strap ornaments add the “luxe factor” to your look — originally $21, now $35!

2. A work of art: Have you ever seen a suit that looks like modern art? Maybe not before, but now you have — $33!

3. Monochrome halter: It’s hard to decide between black and white when you abide by quiet luxury style, so have a little bit of both with this halter one-piece — $37!

4. Put a bow on it: We might have meant to say a ring…that’s what will happen when you step out on this classy beach ‘fit — $36!

5. Crowd favorite: It’s easy to see why reviewers call this “the perfect suit” and say to, we quote, “GO BUY IT!!!!!!” — $35!

6. One-of-a-kind: There won’t be a duplicate of your suit at the pool party. Get ready to trend set in this mesh high-neck one-piece — $28!

Bikini Swimsuits

7. Classic with a twist: We all need a simple black bikini top…this one is everything you need and more! Just grab a bottom — $115!

8. Nice and nude: If you’re tan, this top will make you look more tan. If you’re pale, this top will also make you look more tan. We’ll call it magic — originally $35, now $21!

9. 1960s flair: The ruffled sleeves and high-waist bottom are just a few things we love about this vintage-inspired set — $36!

10. High rise: A wrap design around the bust gives you a lift without giving you too much of a lift. We love the blush pink color — originally $35, now $32!

11. Say less: Who needs patterns when you have decorative (and functional) buttons? This scoop bikini top snap buttons and ties — starting at $26!

Tankini Swimsuits

12. Rich mom alert: Even if you’re neither rich nor a mom, you’ll rock the aesthetic in this twist-top tankini set — $34!

13. No straps needed: This suit is made of a nylon and spandex blend that’s stretchy, fast-drying, lightweight and UV-protective — $30!

14. One shoulder: The cutout, the twist, the material — it’s perfect! Grab this reviewer-loved suit in one of 35 different variations — $37!

15. Flare out: A swimsuit that’s tighter around the bust and looser around the midsection is a cheat code to a body-shaping fit — $39!