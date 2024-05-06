17 Fashion Sneakers You’d Never Know Are Water Resistant

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring, summer or fall, you never really know with the weather. It could be 70 degrees and sunshine when thunder and lightning decide to rain on your parade. If wearing rain boots every day isn’t part of your spring fashion plan, we don’t blame you — yes, they’re functional, but versatile is a stretch fashionable is even more of a stretch.

Sneakers are totally in right now, so if you want to remain on trend, it’s essential you find a pair that’ll keep you as dry as you are stylish — even in the rain. We searched high and low to find the trendiest high-fashion sneakers that won’t get ruined by a little rain. Whether you love suede, faux leather, breathable mesh or even wool, there’s a water-resistant (or waterproof) sneaker waiting for you!

Read on to see our top picks!

1. Super suede: These Beckett Simonon suede sneakers are sleek, chic and versatile, everything we want in a shoe — $169 at Beckett Simonon!

2. Two-tone look: Look no further for a simple go-with-everything shoe. Fitflop made a sneaker protected by a water-resistant treatment — $160 at Nordstrom!

3. Allbirds comfort: Water-repellent Puddle Guard technology, cozy Merino wool, strong traction and fun colors are just a few things we love about these Allbirds runners — originally $125, now $62 at Allbirds!

Related: Brooks Just Dropped Its Newest Running Shoe — It's 100% Worth the Hype I wouldn’t consider myself an avid runner, but I do love a good mind-clearing jog every once in a while…that is, if I have the right shoes. Proper running shoes turn the experience from night to day, making it a fun, enjoyable form of exercise; the wrong shoes make an already difficult activity harder — […]

4. Hiking trip: Whether your hike is up a mountain or to the grocery store, you’ll be ready for the elements in these Out ‘N About sneakers — $70 on Amazon!

5. Clean look: There’s something about smooth (faux) white leather that exudes elegance. Look it rain or shine in Dr. Scholl’s comfort — $70 on Amazon!

6. Sparkles, please: Have you ever seen a more mood-boosting shoe? The glittering rhinestones on these Azalea Wang sneakers will enhance your look tenfold — $69 at Nordstrom!

7. Extra cushion: There’s no need to sacrifice style or comfort for dry shoes. These Teytap kicks are hot girl walk-approved — $30 on Amazon!

8. Princess energy: If princesses wore sneakers, it would be these twinkling National Comfort sneakers. Grab them in black, white or natural nude — originally $100, now $59 at Nordstrom!

9. Skater cool: We’re imagining these Adokoo ankle sneakers with wide-leg jeans, a vintage tee and plenty of gold jewelry — $30 on Amazon!

10. Trendsetter: These nylon and suede Cougar sneakers are actually waterproof, not water-resistant, providing even more protection — $150 at Nordstrom!

11. Feeling blue: Partially made from recycled ocean plastic, these Loci shoes allow you to feel good about what’s on your feet! A recycled foam footbed is a bonus — $170 at Nordstrom!

12. Golfer gal: It doesn’t matter if you golf or not — these functional Nike sneakers will keep you stylish on and off the green — $160 at Nordstrom!

13. Crowd favorite: If you know sneakers, you know the On Cloud 5 running shoes. These ones are so chic, you’d never know they’re fully waterproof — $170 at Nordstrom!

14. A few extra inches: Don’t we all want to be a little taller? These Hoka sneakers will give you a boost — $175 at Nordstrom!

15. Thermoregulated: Dry and ventilated, the Geox cooling footbed will be the reason you choose to allow shoes in the house — $160 at Nordstrom!

16. Like a glove: It’s about time you found a shoe that feels like it’s designed for you and only you. This Johnston and Murphy sneaker comes in white, silver and black — $148 at Nordstrom!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. Luxury looking: Real leather is what gives these Blondo shoes their ultra-classy flair. Wear them with a maxi dress this spring for a kicked-up style — $120 at Nordstrom!