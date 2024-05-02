Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Shopping for those who live and breathe high-end luxury items can be a task and a half, especially when that person seems to have everything already. But you can never go wrong with a practical gift — something tailored to that person that they’ll love, use and enjoy on a daily basis. A thoughtful gift doesn’t have a set price tag!

Whether you’re shopping for Mother’s Day, a best friend’s birthday, your niece’s graduation or any other celebration, we rounded up ten of our favorite luxe gifts ranging from $14 to $680. We’ve got the fashionistas, interior designers, cooks, health gurus, travelers and everyone in between covered, so read on! All picks are practical, thoughtful and writer-tested!

Schwinn Vega Bike

For the luxe active person: It’s vintage, it’s classy, it’s impeccable quality — you can’t lose with this bike! 2.4-inch tires, alloy rims, and eight speeds are just a few things we love!

Get the Schwinn Vega CE and Incline Version Bike for $650 on Amazon!

Tuscany Dress

For the luxe fashionista: We’re obsessed with the elegant puff sleeves and square neck design of this mini dress. It hugs the body just enough to flatter without squeezing.

Get the Tuscany Dress for $69 at Petal and Pup!

White and Persian Buttercups

For the luxe interior designer: If you know someone who loves flowers, a clean home and of course, the finer things in life, these organic preserved roses are the centerpiece they didn’t know they needed.

Get the Classic White Box White and Persian Buttercups for $680 at The Million Roses!

Hydra-Filler Mask

For the luxe skincare queen: Whoever receives this hyaluronic acid sheet mask will feel like it was made for him or her. It hydrates skin and brightens complexion in a single use!

Get the Filorga Hydra-Filler Mask for $14 (originally $15) on Amazon!

Premium Nonstick Skillet Frying Pan

For the luxe cook: Everyone needs a favorite pan and this will be their new favorite — guaranteed! It’s 12 inches, non-stick and PFOA-free. You can also grab the eight or ten-inch skillet!

Get the American Kitchen Premium Nonstick Skillet Frying Pan for $119 on Amazon!

Rocket Nail Fuel

For the luxe nail gal: A great manicure starts with a strong base. This repair, strengthening and growth treatment uses natural ingredients to restore damaged nails. Her mani will look salon-quality every time!

Get the BeautyGARDE Rocket Nail Fuel Nail Repair Treatment for $19 (originally $22) on Amazon!

Expandable Carry-On Luggage

For the luxe traveler: This expandable luggage will ensure she never has to decide between two outfits…she can fit both! The chic design and smooth spinner wheels are just a bonus!

Get the Bagsmart Expandable Carry-On Luggage for $103 on Amazon!

Leather and Sport Silicone Apple Watch Bands

For the luxe Apple Watch wearer: C’mon, who doesn’t own an Apple Watch nowadays? The bronze-pink leather band enhances any outfit while the silicone band is functional for workouts. Two for one!

Get the Leather and Sport Silicone Apple Watch Bands for $40 at WithIt!

Face Coverage Perfector Foundation

For the luxe makeup artist: When looking for full coverage, you want full coverage. This liquid foundation is the perfect base for all of her beauty creations!

Get the Westmore Beauty Face Coverage Perfector Foundation for $34 on Amazon!

Protein and Probiotics Powder

For the luxe health guru: You would never know that something so tasty could be good for you. This protein and probiotic mix will keep your gift recipient healthy and fueled all year long!

Get the JSHealth Vegan Pea Protein and Probiotics Powder for $30 on Amazon!