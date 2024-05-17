11 Memorial Day Looks to Celebrate the Start of Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer technically doesn’t arrive for another month, but Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of the season. Get into the summer spirit by shopping a new outfit for Memorial Day weekend!

Related: Top 10 Amazon Purchases for Summer From a Fashion Writer As a fashion writer and content creator, I’ve sampled a ton of different styles from Amazon lately. Just like with any shopping spree, my haul is very hit or miss! But I narrowed down my favorite finds for summer so you can head straight to checkout with a cart full of keepers. From sundresses to […]

We found 11 looks that feel fitting for the holiday weekend. The category is: Americana. Red, white and blue, baby! Stay festive and fashionable in these breezy summer styles below.

BP Tiered Cotton Maxi Skirt

A white maxi skirt is the must-have piece of summer. You can style this tiered skirt so many different ways!

$50.00 See It!

Gingham Maxi Dress

We’re giddy over this gingham maxi dress, also available in beige, black and sky blue. It’s flowy and flattering for a hot summer day!

Was $31 You Save 16% On Sale: $26 See It!

Caslon Linen-Blend Striped Pants

If you want to look put-together but feel like you’re wearing pajamas, then you need these linen-blend striped pants! Add a sweater or button-down on top for a casual-chic OOTD.

$59.00 See It!

Abercrombie & Fitch Linen-Blend Midi Dress

Abercrombie & Fitch is our go-to destination for darling dresses within our budget. This floral midi dress is sophisticated and summery!

$110.00 See It!

Pretty Garden Eyelet Top

We can tell you firsthand that this eyelet blouse is a high-quality hidden gem! Team this top with jeans or trousers for an elegant ensemble.

$45.00 See It!

Related: Summer Vacation Outfits That Work From NYC to France Many of Us have multiple destinations to hit this summer. From Euro-girl vibes in Lake Como to rich mom-style ensembles in the Hamptons, there’s so much fun to be had with so little time. Since we’ll be jetsetting from one location to the next, it’s important to pack our suitcases with transitional summer vacation outfits that […]

Red Gola Sneakers

Paint the town red in these Gola sneakers! The pop of color will elevate any outfit, from denim to dresses.

$110.00 See It!

Free People Floral Tiered Maxi Sundress

We also own this flowy Free People frock, and we’re obsessed! From the smocked bodice to the puff sleeves to the tiered skirt, this dress is a dream.

$168.00 See It!

Wayf Linen Vest

Vests are trending at the moment! We love the flattering silhouette of this linen style by Wayf.

$75.00 See It!

Cibeon Sea Creatures Maxi Dress

Under the sea! Take this print maxi dress with you from vacation to a music venue.

$160.00 See It!

Damson Madder Straw Bag

We’re seriously smitten with this straw bag by Damson Madder! Large enough to hold all your belongings when running errands or heading to the beach.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

$100.00 See It!

Anthropologie Eyelet Maxi Dress

This gorgeous eyelet maxi dress from Anthropologie comes in petite, regular and plus sizes. Reviewers rave that this frock features “beautiful” embroidered details.

$228.00 See It!