11 Memorial Day Looks to Celebrate the Start of Summer

By
Memorial Day outfits
Getty Images

Summer technically doesn’t arrive for another month, but Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of the season. Get into the summer spirit by shopping a new outfit for Memorial Day weekend!

We found 11 looks that feel fitting for the holiday weekend. The category is: Americana. Red, white and blue, baby! Stay festive and fashionable in these breezy summer styles below.

BP Tiered Cotton Maxi Skirt

tiered maxi skirt
Nordstrom

A white maxi skirt is the must-have piece of summer. You can style this tiered skirt so many different ways!

$50.00
See It!

Gingham Maxi Dress

gingham maxi dress
Amazon

We’re giddy over this gingham maxi dress, also available in beige, black and sky blue. It’s flowy and flattering for a hot summer day!

Was $31You Save 16%
On Sale: $26
See It!

Caslon Linen-Blend Striped Pants

linen-blend striped pants
Nordstrom

If you want to look put-together but feel like you’re wearing pajamas, then you need these linen-blend striped pants! Add a sweater or button-down on top for a casual-chic OOTD.

$59.00
See It!

Abercrombie & Fitch Linen-Blend Midi Dress

select to zoom model image

Abercrombie & Fitch is our go-to destination for darling dresses within our budget. This floral midi dress is sophisticated and summery!

$110.00
See It!

Pretty Garden Eyelet Top

eyelet top
Amazon

We can tell you firsthand that this eyelet blouse is a high-quality hidden gem! Team this top with jeans or trousers for an elegant ensemble.

$45.00
See It!

Red Gola Sneakers

red sneakers
Anthropologie

Paint the town red in these Gola sneakers! The pop of color will elevate any outfit, from denim to dresses.

$110.00
See It!

Free People Floral Tiered Maxi Sundress

Free People sundress
Nordstrom

We also own this flowy Free People frock, and we’re obsessed! From the smocked bodice to the puff sleeves to the tiered skirt, this dress is a dream.

$168.00
See It!

Wayf Linen Vest

Wayf linen vest
Nordstrom

Vests are trending at the moment! We love the flattering silhouette of this linen style by Wayf.

$75.00
See It!

Cibeon Sea Creatures Maxi Dress

sea creatures maxi dress
Nordstrom

Under the sea! Take this print maxi dress with you from vacation to a music venue.

$160.00
See It!

Damson Madder Straw Bag

Damson Madder Appetito Straw Bag in Multi

We’re seriously smitten with this straw bag by Damson Madder! Large enough to hold all your belongings when running errands or heading to the beach.

$100.00
See It!

Anthropologie Eyelet Maxi Dress

eyelet maxi dress
Anthropologie

This gorgeous eyelet maxi dress from Anthropologie comes in petite, regular and plus sizes. Reviewers rave that this frock features “beautiful” embroidered details.

$228.00
See It!

Yellow Crocs

