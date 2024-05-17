11 Memorial Day Looks to Celebrate the Start of Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Summer technically doesn’t arrive for another month, but Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of the season. Get into the summer spirit by shopping a new outfit for Memorial Day weekend!
We found 11 looks that feel fitting for the holiday weekend. The category is: Americana. Red, white and blue, baby! Stay festive and fashionable in these breezy summer styles below.
BP Tiered Cotton Maxi Skirt
A white maxi skirt is the must-have piece of summer. You can style this tiered skirt so many different ways!
Gingham Maxi Dress
We’re giddy over this gingham maxi dress, also available in beige, black and sky blue. It’s flowy and flattering for a hot summer day!
Caslon Linen-Blend Striped Pants
If you want to look put-together but feel like you’re wearing pajamas, then you need these linen-blend striped pants! Add a sweater or button-down on top for a casual-chic OOTD.
Abercrombie & Fitch Linen-Blend Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch is our go-to destination for darling dresses within our budget. This floral midi dress is sophisticated and summery!
Pretty Garden Eyelet Top
We can tell you firsthand that this eyelet blouse is a high-quality hidden gem! Team this top with jeans or trousers for an elegant ensemble.
Red Gola Sneakers
Paint the town red in these Gola sneakers! The pop of color will elevate any outfit, from denim to dresses.
Free People Floral Tiered Maxi Sundress
We also own this flowy Free People frock, and we’re obsessed! From the smocked bodice to the puff sleeves to the tiered skirt, this dress is a dream.
Wayf Linen Vest
Vests are trending at the moment! We love the flattering silhouette of this linen style by Wayf.
Cibeon Sea Creatures Maxi Dress
Under the sea! Take this print maxi dress with you from vacation to a music venue.
Damson Madder Straw Bag
We’re seriously smitten with this straw bag by Damson Madder! Large enough to hold all your belongings when running errands or heading to the beach.
Anthropologie Eyelet Maxi Dress
This gorgeous eyelet maxi dress from Anthropologie comes in petite, regular and plus sizes. Reviewers rave that this frock features “beautiful” embroidered details.