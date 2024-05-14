Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Happy less than five weeks until summer! We may or may not have a calendar counting down the days until the summer solstice, otherwise known as the first day of summer. As of right now though, June 20 seems far out — but what isn’t too far out is Memorial Day . . .

In case you’re unfamiliar with the rule, Memorial Day marks the start of white clothing season, when white is “officially” in style. It runs from Memorial Day until Labor Day, so you bet we’ll be rocking it all summer long! Full disclosure: We’ve already worn it a bit this spring, but we can’t wait for when it becomes socially acceptable to really lean on the trend.

One of the best ways to nail the white look is to grab a pair of white pants — it can be jeans, flowy pants, joggers . . . whatever! White pants go with almost everything. The right pair can slim and lengthen your legs, too! Whether you’re looking for a pair of white jeans, flowy white lounge pants or white dress pants, we gathered some of our absolute faves in the flattering department. Read on!

White Jeans

1. Frayed and fierce: There’s something about the frayed hem and classic skinny that make these a power move — $80 at Loft!

2. Straight leg: You can’t go wrong with a pair of Levi’s jeans. These straight-ankle jeans have a hip-slimming design — $98 at Levi’s!

3. Summer staple: Both baggy jeans and Abercrombie and Fitch are 100% in style right now . . . why not do both? — $90 at Abercrombie and Fitch!

4. Slay, girlfriend: You don’t have to, but you’d definitely be able to pull off a white-on-white look in these cropped jeans — $128 at Nordstrom!

Loose White Pants

5. Luxe linen: Linen sheets, duvets, blankets and now pants! Grab these linen pull-on pants in every color — $19 at H&M!

6. Hip hop: If you don’t already know how to hip-hop dance, you’ll learn on the fly in these trendy parachute pants — originally $30, now $21 at Target!

7. Flattering fit: We love the drawstring waist and ruffle hems on these flowy high-waist pants — $45 at Aerie!

8. Beach ready: These side-split pants are all you need for your pool and beachside ventures this summer. We’re obsessed — $29 on Amazon!

9. Cargo look: Made of cotton and linen, these comfy cargo trousers pair perfectly with a tank top, cardigan and sneakers — originally $85, now $60 at Nordstrom!

10. Cute crop: Even though they’re new, these pants are already a hit. You’ll love the mid-calf length — $99 at Nordstrom!

11. Lounge day: Fleece material and a loose waistband make these the perfect lazy day outfit! Just pick a movie — $25 at Target!

White Dress Pants

12. Professional gal: These pants come in regular, petite and tall sizes, so you’re guaranteed to find a fit — $90 at Loft!

13. Crinkle cut: If you need a pair of dressy pants that nails the wide-leg look, this is the only pair you need — $89 at Nordstrom!

14. Elegant and classy: The pleated look of these pants gives them a sophisticated flair, perfect for the office or nice occasions — $35 on Amazon!

15. All dressed up: Flowy and loose, you’ll be just as comfy as you are fashionable in these crepe pants — originally $100, now $60 at Abercrombie and Fitch!