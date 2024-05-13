Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that it’s heating up outside, the last thing you want is a tight shirt sticking to your back, stomach and armpits. We’ve all made the mistake of stacking our spring and summer wardrobes with tight tops we love, only to never touch them come June. A tight top can be a flattering look with loose bottoms, but we found a cheat code — and it’s ten times more comfortable!

In the era of luxe-looking, Scandi-girl clothing, loose tops are totally in. We found 22 ultra-flattering loose tops that you can wear with pants, jeans and skirts all season long. Whether your style is boho, athleisure, quiet luxury or anything in between, there’s a loose top waiting for you on Amazon. Don’t believe Us? Read on for our top tank, tee and long-sleeve picks!

Tank Tops

1. Our absolute favorite: We’re obsessed with the halter neck and pleated look of this classy tank — $15!

2. Runner up: If you need a go-with-everything top that tucks perfectly into jeans, meet your new wardrobe staple — originally $26, now $20!

3. A total steal: It’s hard to believe you can get such a trendy button and tie top for a single-digit price — originally $13, now $9!

4. Nautical blue: You don’t have to get this soft v-neck top in navy, but you’ll nail the Hamptons look if you do — $20!

5. Classy gal: This is a guaranteed winner in your office outfit rotation. Grab it in black, white, red or blue — $20!

6. Holey fashion: Boho and chic, this loose eyelet top has double straps, a flowy hem and a scoop neck — $20!

7. Rich mom: We’re convinced this is what all the Range Rover moms wear to pick up the kids from soccer practice — $9!

8. Vibrant and chic: Have you ever seen such a stunning hue? A polyester, spandex and rayon blend makes this a comfy find — $10!

T-Shirt Tops

9. Our absolute favorite: When we say you’ll want to wear this top every day, we mean every single day — $15!

10. Runner up: Waffle knit is trendy for blankets, throws and yes, tops! You’ll love the fit of this day-to-day top — $24!

11. Free People: We love the weathered look of this casual top. Grab it in one of 14 different colors — $20!

12. Boho beauty: It’s loose, it’s flowy, it’s everything you want in a top! Beads and studs are just a bonus — $25!

13. Color block: With a pair of jeans, a belt and a crossbody purse, you’ll be the most trendy lady in town — $20!

14. White tee: This is the loose version of your favorite everyday white t-shirt. Grab it in white or a summery shade — starting at $14!

15. Southern charm: There’s something about the crochet edges and Swiss dot pattern that give Nashville energy — $28!

16. Lace sleeves: To use the word “love” with clothing is strong, but we mean it with this t-shirt blouse — $24!

Long-Sleeve Tops

17. Our absolute favorite: Try wearing this puff-sleeve blouse with a pair of trouser pants and strappy heels — $26!

18. Runner up: This pullover tunic top is one you’ll want to wear all day. It’s the definition of comfy — originally $43, now $29!

19. Slight crop: Calling all the active ladies! Thumb holes and a lightweight material make this the ideal gym ‘fit — originally $24, now $20!

20. One shoulder: Batwing sleeves, a stretchy material and a relaxed neckline are just a few things we love about this top — starting at $28!

21. Chill girl: If you haven’t heard of “chill girl style”, this top will help you slay the look — originally $36, now $29!

22. Summer floral: It’s about time you had an airy long-sleeve top to pair with shorts, skirts and sandals — $29!