Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Don’t get Us wrong . . . we love a good denim skirt. It’s one of the most stylish, versatile and practical items to have in your closet, especially when you aren’t in the mood for jeans (AKA all summer). But if you ever find yourself put off by the tightness around your waist and the material’s typical stiffness, we feel that!

Denim is designed to be durable, but unless you plan on doing yard work in a skirt, most of Us don’t need that level of durability with a skirt. If you’re like Us and want to have the look of non-stretch denim with the feel of stretchy denim, you’re in luck — we gathered 13 of our favorite comfy denim skirts that fit you, not the other way around!

These skirts are designed with comfort and style in mind, giving you the retro look you’re going for without the unfortunate discomfort of thick denim. Whether you’re looking for a midi, maxi, loose, bodycon or mini denim skirt, we’ve got you covered with skirts from retailers like Nordstrom, Amazon, Target, Walmart and more. Details!

Mini Denim Skirts

1. Curvy crossover: Not only is this American Eagle crossover high-waist skirt comfortable, but it’s flattering, too — $50 at American Eagle!

2. Sporty denim: Bring out your inner Zendaya and try playing tennis in this Khaki & Blue miniskirt. We’re not saying you have to, but you’ll want to — $25 at Walmart!

3. Side slit: Wearing this Lumavia skirt feels like wearing shorts . . . that’s because it is! Built-in shorts make this a functional find — $33 (originally $38) on Amazon!

4. Frayed hem: You can score this Herbatomia bodycon mini skirt in black, white, light blue, dark blue and even green — $30 on Amazon!

5. Crowd favorite: Have you ever seen such a slay? This Lexi super stretch skirt has thousands of reviewers singing its praises — starting at $25 on Amazon!

Midi Denim Skirts

Weathered looking: You’re not the only one who loves the look of worn-out jeans. This Allegra K pencil skirt gives you the look, but better — $40 (originally $54) at Target!

1960s cute: Tiered and soft, we see why this loose Tronjori skirt has hundreds of five-star reviewers. A front drawstring makes it one of a kind — starting at $30 on Amazon!

A splurge: If you’re willing to spend a few extra bucks, you won’t regret it with this classic Wash Lab Denim skirt — $128 at Nordstrom!

Office ready: We’re not saying you should wear a jean skirt to work, but this expensive-looking Rekucci pull-on skirt makes it acceptable — $50 on Amazon!

Pockets, too?: An elastic waist, front and back pockets and a zip-up design are just a few things we love about this casual Chartou midi skirt — $27 on Amazon!

Maxi Denim Skirts

Trendsetter: The front skit and frayed hem make this Drikio jean skirt a total fashion statement. Wear it with platform sandals for the ultimate picnic outfit — $40 on Amazon!

Retro vibe: Four gold buttons going up the front of this long Weaixmiung maxi dress make it the perfect skirt to wear with a tank top — $10 at Walmart!

Blue or black: Black jeans are totally in right now and skirts aren’t any different. This washed Chouyatou skirt will be your new go-to — $29 on Amazon!