Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The tan toes, picnics, sunshine, campfires, music and beach days are just a few of the (many) things we’re looking forward to. When it comes to summer, however, what we’re most excited about is the fashion — when the three S’s (sundresses, swimsuits and sandals) become our uniforms.

Some people don’t start thinking about their summer outfits for a few more weeks or — alarmingly — a couple more months, but that’s not the case for Us fashionistas. We’re like you . . . we want to have our rotations all planned out and ready to go like, now. For all of May, we’ve been searching for the best summer wardrobe staples and this morning, we woke up to a pleasant surprise — our new sandal obsession just went on sale!

This sandal looks as though it were designed during the 1920s Flapper Era. It has a classy tie-up bow as an ankle strap, a subtle incline wedge that won’t hurt your feet and an espadrille design. The platform is over an inch while the heel is four inches tall, so you don’t have to worry about these getting uncomfortable after a few minutes . . . phew!

These sandals are designed to be walked in, equipped with a lightweight and stabilizing outsole that one reviewer calls “pregnant momma approved”. They can be worn to the beach, work, brunches, barbeques and wherever else your summer takes you! A thick cushioned insole makes this the perfect day-to-day shoe. You’ll want to wear them every day!

You can easily dress these up or down depending on what you style them with. To ride the 1920s flapper-style wave, try wearing them with a loose knee-length dress, bold makeup and a bob haircut (not required). For the office or for more formal occasions, we love the look of this sandal with a pair of wide-leg linen pants, a tucked-in blouse, gold jewelry and an oversized tote bag.

If casual is more your speed, try wearing these shoes with skinny jeans, a soft tee and a cardigan sweater. You can also wear them with a bikini and coverup . . . there are truly no limits! And if the idea of wedges freaks you out, don’t worry — reviewers assure Us that these are comfortable shoes for all occasions. That includes the beach!

“Super cute and easy to walk in,” one reviewer says. “If you’re a beginner in wearing heels, these are a great first purchase! They’re durable and lightweight and you can adjust the tightness using the straps. They add great height without killing your feet! LOVE!”

Get the Dream Pairs Espadrilles Wedges Tie Ankle Platform Sandals for $30 (originally $30) on Amazon!

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other wedge sandals on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!