In the fashion world, Walmart often gets overlooked as a source for chic and on-trend fashion pieces. But that’s a real shame — because the truth is, they actually have so many! And thanks to Walmart’s prices, they don’t have to blow your budget out of the water. In fact, these 12 unbelievably chic pieces we found at the retailer start at just $13.

Maybe you’re looking for a stylish new handbag that’s sure to carry all of your summer essentials. Or maybe you could use a new dress that you’ll feel a burst of confidence in while attending all of your planned summer activities. Whatever the case may be, the pieces below are sure to help upgrade your summer wardrobe without downgrading your budget.

Time and Tru Cotton Eyelet Button Front Dress

1. Light and Airy: Perfect for pairing with some wedges and a woven hat for a summer enjoying a winery, this midi dress has elegant eyelet embroidery at the bottom, a tie waist, a button-up front and pockets — $30!

Scoop Tailored Linen Vest

2. Tailored and Trendy: Mixing three of summer’s biggest trends, this vest mixes a relaxed, sleeveless design, a linen fabric and pinstripe design — $26!

Scoop Mini Jean Skirt

3. A Classic Mini: The best thing about adding a classic denim miniskirt like this one to your wardrobe is that it can be paired with several styles for several years — $24!

Scoop Gathered Poplin Halter Dress

4. An Absolute Must-Have: With a simple but stylish design featuring a halter neck, gathered waist and tiered skirt, this midi dress can be styled for everything from work to happy hour — $34!

Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Layered Sun and Lock Pendant Necklace

5. Dainty and Minimalist: Make sure your summer necklace collection is top-tier with this gold necklace that’s gold plated and has a chic pendant and a paperclip chain — $15!

Urban Expressions Mira Messenger in Cream

6. Cream Carry-All: If neutrals are your colors, you’ll definitely want to check out this messenger bag that has a trendy woven design, a saddle shape and several inner pockets — $74!

Scoop Contour One Shoulder Tank Top

7. Timeless Tank: Simply upgrading from a two-shoulder tank to a one-shoulder tank can make your outfit look 10 times more stylish — $15!

Keasmto Leopard Print Satin Elasticized Midi Skirt

8. A Walk on the Wild Side: A big trend for the season, incorporate leopard print into your style with this midi slip skirt that can be worn with both heels and tennis shoes — was $29, now $20!

Zhuxioush Solid Long Sleeved Glossy Blouse

9. Bold and Beautiful: This might be a basic button-up top, but there’s nothing basic about the funky prints it comes in — $13!

Scoop Lace Up Stiletto Heel Sandals

10. Slinky Stilettos: Girls’ nights out require a sexy pair of stilettos like these that have a lace-up design — was $38, now $30!

Sofia Jeans Beatrix Relaxed Boyfriend Mid-Rise Distressed Jeans

11. Darling and Distressed: Some cool summer nights will still require jeans, and when they do, you’ll want to grab for this pair that has a trendy distressed design and light wash — $25!

Nine.Eight Sleeveless Denim Midi Dress

12. Playful Paisley: If you’ve got a few country concerts on the agenda for the summer, you’ll definitely want to wear this unique denim, paisley printed dress with your favorite cowboy boots and hat — $27!