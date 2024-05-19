Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to getting dressed for work, most of the time, you reach for the simplest option. Dresses are an easy alternative that will help you look sophisticated and streamlined without allowing you to overheat. What’s more, for plus-size bodies, funding cute dresses that help highlight your figure can be a bit difficult. But have no fear — we’re here to help!

From silky maxi dresses to flouncy midi styles, there is a dress silhouette for you that will elevate your office style. We rounded up 15 comfy plus-size work dresses that won’t make you overheat — read on to see our picks!

1. Printed Princess: This midi dress has a fun, funky print that will catch plenty of eyes — just $40!

2. She Means Business: This cap sleeve wrap dress is refined and sophisticated — just $38!

3. Flow On: For those who like voluminous options, this maxi dress is right up your alley — was $36, now just $10!

4. ’70s-Inspiration: This long sleeve V-neck midi dress gave Us a ’70s secretary vibe, but it’s ultra-modern — just $33!

5. Sophisticated Chic: For those who like the structure of collared pieces for work, this button down shirt dress has you covered — just $40!

6. Contrast Queen: We love this pencil dress because it has a colorful top paired with a structured skirt for an all encompassing look — just $42!

7. Nostalgic Vibe: This midi dress has the cutest vintage bow detail that will add a flair to any vibe – just $35!

8. Flouncy Energy: This flounce sleeve midi dress is versatile enough to wear to the office and to happy hour afterwards — just $38!

9. Wrapped Up: We love this wrap dress because of its decadent hemline and three-quarters sleeve coverage — just $98!

10. Faux Real: This faux wrap sheath dress is elegant and has a touch of stretch for maximum comfort — just $138!

11. Sassy Cute: This midi shirtdress has a small slit in the back for an edgy appeal and ventilation — just $100!

12. Bloom! For those who can’t live without florals, this midi dress has plenty of them — just $20!

13. Decadent Doll: This ruched wrap dress is sleek and stylish — just $35!

14. Everyday Essential: Throw on this button front belted shirt dress will heels or sandals for a smart look — just $31!

15. Closet Staple: This maxi dress has a slight kimono vibe that will fare well anywhere — just $43!