21 Flattering, Slimming Dresses That Come With Pockets

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What’s better than a dress that comes with pockets? We simply adore the added convenience! Of course, finding dresses that feature pockets can be difficult — but that’s where we come in.

If you specifically want to shop for a dress with pockets, check out our roundup below! Plus, these are some of the most flattering pieces available right now — so get ready for a confidence boost. Keep reading to up your dress game in a major way!

21 Super Flattering Dresses That Come With Handy Pockets

Wrap Tie-Waist Dresses

1. This short-sleeve dress from MEROKEETY is great for everyday wear, and shoppers say that it’s ultra-flattering!

2. We love the classic wrap style of this OUGES dress — it cinches you in like no other!

3. If you love longer wrap dresses, this one from HUHOT is absolutely top notch!

4. The short sleeves on this Goodthreads tie-waist dress are ruffled, which adds a sweet touch to its look!

5. This MEROKEETY midi dress has a belt that can be tied into a gorgeous bow, and we love how the striped top contrasts with the solid skirt!

6. Polka dots are always fun to wear, and we’re obsessed with the look of this MITILLY tie-waist dress!

7. Shoppers say that this adorable sun dress from II ININ is universally flattering!

Midi and Maxi Dresses

8. We dig the simple slip look of this Norma Kamali maxi dress. Style it for any event!

9. This sleek midi dress from Mordenmiss is made from a lightweight linen material that’s ideal for the summer heat!

10. Another strong casual frock that you can style in a ton of different ways is this midi dress from CMZ2005!

11. We love the button-down style of this short-sleeve midi dress from Angashion — it’s classically casual!

12. This sleeveless dress from MEROKEETY has a fitted top and a looser skirt that shoppers say makes them feel so comfortable!

13. Need a vacation dress? This incredible maxi from The Drop is just the one that you’re looking for!

Short Mini Dresses

14. This Moskill swing dress is a chic pick to throw on when you want to look put-together in a pinch!

15. You can wear this simple Locryz T-shirt dress in an off-the-shoulder style!

16. This short-sleeve swing dress from KORSIS is a closet staple that will always come in handy!

17. Love boho styles? This TEMOFON dress is available in the most gorgeous, intricate prints!

18. A linen mini dress like this one from Amazon Essentials is a must-have for the summer!

19. This tunic dress from Jillumi has a resort vibe to it that we think is seriously swoon-worthy!

20. We’re crushing on the baby blue tie-dye look of this oh-so-cute mini dress from Tipsy Elves!

21. The tiered ruffled design of this HUUSA mini dress gives it a breezy feel!

