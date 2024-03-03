17 Best Midi Dresses to Wear With Boots

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With spring almost here, it’s time to change up the wardrobe. The spring transition calls for a shift into wearing flouncy, flowy dresses — but what about all the chic boots you just purchased for winter? Accordingly, you can pair them with this easy dress style for an elevated, chic look. Hence, this is why we’re here to help you find midi dresses that coordinate well with boots.

From eye-catching floral printed options to versatile denim alternatives, midi dresses are a great way to wear all your favorite winter boots for spring. Nevertheless, we rounded up 17 of the best midi dresses to wear with boots that you’ll love — read on to see our picks!

1. Closet Staple: This tiered cotton midi dress has an effortless vibe about it that pairs perfectly with anything — just $39!

2. Prairie Princess: This floral tiered midi dress has an “old-timey” feel to it that works well with suede of leather knee-high boots — just $79!

3. Everyday Essential: Throw on this seersucker midi dress with a tall pair of boots for a look that can go from the office to the streets easily — just $144!

4. Pretty In Pink: This sundrenched maxi dress is the perfect shade of pink — just $168!

5. One-Shoulder Chic: If you want to showcase a little skin, this one shoulder midi dress allows you to show some leg and shoulder — was $67, now just $46!

6. Edgy Energy: This tie waist midi shirtdress coordinates well with boots of all heights — just $99!

7. Garden Girly: Corsets are a popular fashion item that doesn’t show signs of slowing down. This floral midi corset dress has a corset built into the bodice for a clean finish — just $47!

8. Satin Elegance: If the moment calls for an elevated option, this ruched shirt dress will help you fit in nicely — was $61, now just $53!

9. Show The Shoulders: This midi dress features a 100% cotton fabrication for a breathable and sturdy alternative — just $288!

10. Colorblocked Fun: Indulge yourself and have some fun with this rib-knit midi-dress — just $165!

11. Decadent Realness: Throw on this satin faux-wrap midi-dress with a crystal-embellished boot for a statement-making ensemble — just $185!

12. Beautiful Rosette: Isn’t this just the sweetest dress? This satin rosette midi-dress provides a touch of softness when juxtaposed with tough leather boots — just $95!

13. Bohemain Refinement: This bohemian plaid midi dress would look amazing with a neutral-colored pair of thigh-high boots — was $58, now just $46!

14. Wonderful Wrap Dress: This wrap dress feels reminiscent of something your grandmother or mother probably wore in the ’80s — just $47!

15. Durable Denim: Denim goes with everything — literally. This corset denim midi dress is sexy and super structured — was $198, now just $119!

16. Unstructured Ease: If you fancy subdued prints, this long sleeve midi dress will match your tastes — just $75!

17. Bold and Beautiful: On the other hand, if you prefer boldly printed items, this tiered midi dress is a showstopper — was $159, now just $64!

