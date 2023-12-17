Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s face it: you need a few pairs of good winter boots! Whether you need to stomp through the snow or make a grand appearance at an event, boots are the way to go! Finding the right pair for your needs can be time-consuming — and believe Us, we get it! But have no fear — we’re here to make the process easier!

If you’re looking for sophisticated tall leather boots or want a more tactical option to handle the elements, we have you covered! We rounded up 17 of the best winter boots to shop now — read on to see our picks!

1. Winter Combat: These wedge winter boots will help you trudge through snow effortlessly — just $220!

2. Snowman Vibes: This platform winter boot will keep you warm thanks to their insulated uppers— just $104!

3. Fuzzy Coziness: Keep your feet nice and toasty this winter with these faux shearling platform boots — just $140!

4. Everyday Essentials: As a tried and true closet staple, Ugg’s Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot works well with dresses and pants — just $160!

5. Blocked Stability: Keep your footing in this block heel knee high boot — just $100!

6. Reptile Realness: Show your love for reptile prints with these crocodile-embossed leather over-the-knee boots — just $298!

7. Channel the Great Beyond: Keep your feet warm while being inspired by NASA’s signature astronaut suit with these nylon boots – just $240!

8. Yeehaw Energy: Add a sleek western twist to appearance with these cowboy boots — just $56!

9. Minimal Classics: Grab this stretch heel boot option for boot with a little more wiggle room — just $52!

10. Knee High Elegance: Try this knee high boot for an affordable yet elevated option — just $70!

11. Comfort First: Keep the height to a minimum with the Clarks Teresa Boot — just $50!

12. Shiny Adornment: Add some shine to your look thanks to the silver buckle on these heeled boots — just $40!

13. Yellow Brick Road-Inspired: Dorothy may have had red crystallized heels, but you can channel her with these leather ankle booties — just $99!

14. Off to the Races: This knee high boot is versatile and the perfect height for any winter outfit — just $155!

15. Reach for the Stars: This platform boot is a fully serving of ’90s nostalgia — just $210!

16. Motor Babe: Take a walk on the wild side with this zip boot — just $120!

17. Polished Sophistication: This bootie is a quintessential design that will complement your attire nicely— just $170!

