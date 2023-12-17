Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

17 of the Best Winter Boots For Every Type of December and January Occasion

By
Schutz boots
Saks Fifth Avenue

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s face it: you need a few pairs of good winter boots! Whether you need to stomp through the snow or make a grand appearance at an event, boots are the way to go! Finding the right pair for your needs can be time-consuming — and believe Us, we get it! But have no fear — we’re here to make the process easier!

Related: 21 Fashionable Fall Boots on Amazon to Kick Off the Season in Style

If you’re looking for sophisticated tall leather boots or want a more tactical option to handle the elements, we have you covered! We rounded up 17 of the best winter boots to shop now — read on to see our picks!

1. Winter Combat: These wedge winter boots will help you trudge through snow effortlessly — just $220!

2. Snowman Vibes: This platform winter boot will keep you warm thanks to their insulated uppers— just $104!

3. Fuzzy Coziness: Keep your feet nice and toasty this winter with these faux shearling platform boots — just $140!

4. Everyday Essentials: As a tried and true closet staple, Ugg’s Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot works well with dresses and pants — just $160!

5. Blocked Stability: Keep your footing in this block heel knee high boot — just $100!

6. Reptile Realness: Show your love for reptile prints with these crocodile-embossed leather over-the-knee boots — just $298!

7. Channel the Great Beyond: Keep your feet warm while being inspired by NASA’s signature astronaut suit with these nylon boots – just $240!

Related: Shop the Best Boots for Plantar Fasciitis Now at Zappos

8. Yeehaw Energy: Add a sleek western twist to appearance with these cowboy boots — just $56!

9. Minimal Classics: Grab this stretch heel boot option for  boot with a little more wiggle room — just $52!

10. Knee High Elegance: Try this knee high boot for an affordable yet elevated option — just $70!

11. Comfort First: Keep the height to a minimum with the Clarks Teresa Boot — just $50!

12. Shiny Adornment: Add some shine to your look thanks to the silver buckle on these heeled boots — just $40!

13. Yellow Brick Road-Inspired: Dorothy may have had red crystallized heels, but you can channel her with these leather ankle booties — just $99!

14. Off to the Races: This knee high boot is versatile and the perfect height for any winter outfit — just $155!

15. Reach for the Stars: This platform boot is a fully serving of ’90s nostalgia — just $210!

16. Motor Babe: Take a walk on the wild side with this zip boot — just $120!

17. Polished Sophistication: This bootie is a quintessential design that will complement your attire nicely— just $170!

Related: 12 Orthopedic-Friendly Winter Boots to Help With Back Pain

12 Days of Skincare

Deal of the Day

Today Only! Shop 12 Amazing Beauty Deals at Serious Skincare View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!