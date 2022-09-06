Fall Fashion Forecast: These Boots Are Made for Walkin’

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

“Don’t you love New York in the fall? It makes me want to buy school supplies.” A classic line by Tom Hanks in You’ve Got Mail. But the truth is, you don’t need to be in the greatest city on Earth or a ’90s rom-com to appreciate the magic of autumn. All you need is a pair of boots that will keep you warm in style all season long!

We rounded up seven boots from Zappos that should be on your radar for fall. From ankle booties to over-the-knee options, this fashion-forward footwear is right on trend for the upcoming season. Give your old shoes the boot and shop these brand-new boots instead!

These Ugg Ankle Boots

This bestselling Ugg ankle boot is back in stock after repeatedly selling out! With the same comfort of Ugg’s signature sheepskin boot, this slip-on style is great on the go.

See It!

Get the Ugg Classic Ultra Mini for just $140 at Zappos!

These Comfy Ankle Boots

Cushioned and comfortable, these black ankle booties are a closet staple for fall! Featuring a flattering pointed toe, these two-inch heeled boots are perfect for day or night.

See It!

Get the LifeStride Dynasty for just $90 at Zappos!

These Waterproof Suede Booties

A waterproof suede bootie? Say less. We can finally rock suede shoes in rainy or snowy weather!

See It!

Get the Blondo Noelle Waterproof for just $149 at Zappos!

These Fringe Cowboy Boots

Put your own spin on the western boot trend with these fringe cowboy boots from Dolce Vita. Team these statement shoes with dresses, jeans or skirts!

See It!

Get the Dolce Vita Liona for just $200 at Zappos!

These Over-the-Knee Leather Boots

Over-the-knee leather boots will be taking street style by storm this year. Get ahead of the curve with these bold boots by Franco Sarto — on sale now!

See It!

Get the Franco Sarto Haleen WC for just $159 (originally $270) at Zappos!

These Lug-Sole Waterproof Boots

We like our boots like we like our peanut butter — the chunkier, the better. These lug-sole shoes are durable, waterproof and stylish to boot.

See It!

Get the Sam Edelman Laguna Waterproof Boot for just $170 at Zappos!

These Stiletto Sock Booties

Want to elongate your legs while still staying warm in colder weather? These stiletto sock booties will insulate your ankles while giving you the sky-high lift you love with heels.

See It!

Get the Steve Madden Claire for just $100 at Zappos!

Not your style? Explore more boots here and shop all other shoes from Zappos here!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your shoe closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!