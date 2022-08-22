End-of-Summer Sale Alert! Shop These Tory Burch Sandals Up to 46% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

With autumn quickly approaching, most of Us have stopped thinking about summer style in favor of fall fashion. But even though we’re excited to browse for new boots, it’s not too late to embrace sandal season — especially when one of our favorite designers is offering a major sale. Right now, save big on some of the most iconic shoe styles from Tory Burch! Wear this warm-weather footwear for the next few months and even get a head start for next summer. We can’t resist a good deal, so make sure you shop these major markdowns before they sell out!

This Miller Cloud Sandal

A signature staple from Tory Burch, the bestselling Miller Cloud sandal features the brand’s double T logo. Lightweight and ergonomic, these comfy slip-on shoes are made from super soft leather with a dual-density foam insole and molded footbed.

Get the Miller Cloud for just $169 (originally $198) at Tory Burch!

This Crystal Miller Soft Sandal

A bedazzled take on the classic Miller Cloud sandal, this Crystal version will instantly elevate your #OOTD. As one shopper said, “These super chic sandals are the epitome of style and comfort. The soft leather is comfortable at first wearing, and the subtly jewel encrusted T is so cute without being blingy.”

Get the Crystal Miller Soft Sandal, Leather for just $189 (originally $268) at Tory Burch!

This Eleanor Slide

These snakeskin slides are a chic transitional choice from summer into fall. Featuring gold hardware and embossed leather, these green sandals will add a subtle pop of color to your wardrobe.

Get the Eleanor Slide for just $189 (originally $348) at Tory Burch!

This Capri Multi-Strap Sandal

These strappy sandals were made for a summer vacation. Adorned with jewelry-inspired hardware, these leather shoes make a sophisticated fashion statement. One customer gushed, “By far one of the best shoes I have ever owned. Super cute and stylish but also comfortable to wear!”

Get the Capri Multi Strap Sandal for just $199 (originally $328) at Tory Burch!

This Crisscross Espadrille Slide

This puffy platform sandal is totally on trend! We love how these espadrille slides stand out with black-and-white hand-stitching and textured calfskin.

Get the Crisscross Espadrille Slide for just $169 (originally $278) at Tory Burch!

This Rope Flat Slide

Looking for a versatile sandal that will spice up your summer ensembles? Decorated with raffia and knotted rope, this flat slide will look amazing with cropped denim or dresses!

Get the Rope Flat Slide for just $159 (originally $268) at Tory Burch!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

