Oliver Cabell Sneakers Are Stylish, Comfy and on Sale Right Now

Fashion fact: Thanks to how much we wear them, we go through sneakers more than any other type of shoe! We’re always sad to see an old pair get tossed out, but immediately become excited at the prospect of a new option in our possession. If it’s time for you to finally replace those beloved kicks or you’re simply in the mood to add a fresh pair to your rotation, we know just where to look!

We decided to venture off the standard path for our new sneakers, and discovered Oliver Cabell — a high-end brand that offers up sleek styes at surprisingly affordable price points. The quality of their sneakers measures up to luxury brands, but they cost a fraction the price — and right now, you can score a pair of their shoes on sale. Scroll down below to check out our absolute favorite picks!

These Cream Sneakers

These kicks have a retro feel and are made from vegan leather, though you wouldn’t be able to tell by looking at them. If you’re a vegan or want to spend a little less money on a pair of stylish sneakers, this is your best bet!

Get the Vegan 481 | Chalk sneakers (originally $188) on sale for $159 at Oliver Cabell!

These Multi-Colored Low Sneakers

The leather on these sneakers is intentionally distressed in a few different spots to evoke a worn-in vintage vibe, which pairs perfectly with the colors used throughout the design!

Get the Low 1 | Belmont sneakers (originally $235) on sale for $199 at Oliver Cabell!

These Sleek Crisp White Sneakers

Sneakers as clean as this all-white pair are a must for any wardrobe. They seriously go with every type of look — be it dressy or casual!

Get the Low 1 | White sneakers (originally $235) on sale for $199 at Oliver Cabell!

These Sporty Running Sneakers

If you’re looking for a more athletic style that you can work out in, check these out. They also may offer a bit more arch support than other styles, so if you deal with foot pain, these kicks may be a better fit for you!

Get the Runner | Daybreak sneakers (originally $270) on sale for $229 at Oliver Cabell!

These Funky Animal Print Sneakers

These sneakers are just one example of the fun prints up for grabs in the Low 1 style! There are plenty of other animal prints to choose from, as well as glittery styles — but this cow print is arguably our absolute favorite.

Get the Low 1 | Paris sneakers (originally $258) on sale for $219 at Oliver Cabell!

Looking for something else? Check out all of the sneakers and more shoes on sale at Oliver Cabell here!

