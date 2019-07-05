



Never underestimate the power of a really good pair of leggings! Whether we’re heading to the gym, lounging around on the weekends or slipping into them for dress down Fridays at work, every week of our lives includes leggings at some point.

The problem isn’t that we don’t have anywhere to wear them. Our problem is having a pair that’s ready to wear. But we stumbled upon this comfortable pair that doesn’t just include pockets but has over 7,000 reviewers singing their praises!

See it: Grab a pair of the 90 Degree By Reflex Women’s Power Flex Yoga Pants with prices starting at $23, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 1st, 2019, but are subject to change.

The 90 Degree By Reflex Women’s Power Flex Yoga Pants has a wide assortment of colors to choose from — 26 to be exact! There’s everything from solid blacks to shades of greys and so many pretty pastels. And, as if this wasn’t already enough, it even gets better. There are even a handful of two-pack options so we can have an additional pair always on hand or to give a friend when going to a last-minute workout class. It’s not only the easiest way to twin with our BFF, but with so many colors, it’s also the trendiest way, too!

These 90 Degree leggings come stacked with a 4 1/2-inch waistband, the brand’s highest design to date. It’s excellent when looking for gentle compression for a tighter, more toned and more trimmed midsection. Plus, the high-rise fit is just as soft as it is comfortable to give everyone that extra boost of confidence when they want to look their best and feel it, too! Since this waistband won’t be slipping or sliding, we can conquer that run or yoga class comfortably. We’ll have just as much comfort lying on the couch, too.

We’re loving how these leggings are a bit cropped and a slightly shorter length than usual. This is great when looking for leggings that will easily show off sneakers when heading to the gym or flat sandals when running weekend errands.

Additionally, these leggings also feature a side pocket for storage. This is perfect when looking to go handbag-free and stash our smartphones, keys or credit cards in a safe space. So many reviewers loved how this gave them peace of mind when venturing out without any bags or totes. Reviewers loved how the thick, sturdy material kept everything safe and sound.

A handful of other reviewers also loved how this thicker material helped prevent these leggings from rolling down when working out. Instead, these leggings stayed comfortably in place for an entire workout class. Another reviewer also claimed that these leggings did not stretch out over time and never lost their form.

One reviewer summed these leggings up to perfection calling them the best pair of leggings “by a landslide” and over 7,000 other reviewers also happened to agree!

