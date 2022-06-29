Channel Kristin Cavallari’s All-White Hamptons Look With These White Pumps

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Who knows how to nail classic summer style better than Kristin Cavallari? She always dons the most fitting ensembles wherever she goes, including the latest look she sported while relaxing in the Hamptons!

All-white is the way to go when spending time at the premier vacation spot — and any #OOTD isn’t complete without a pair of killer shoes to match! We were so inspired by the Uncommon James’ outfit, we decided to find a pair of pumps in a similar style. So naturally, we bopped over to Zappos and found the perfect lookalike option from Nine West — and best of all, they’re on sale for nearly 50% off!

While they may not be the same pair, our white pumps are incredibly similar and offer the same key details. They have a square toe, strappy look and sleek design that you can team with a ton of different outfits. Plus, the affordable price tag is seriously impressive!

These Nine West pumps are made from vegan leather which has a shiny patent-style finish. They have a heel that measures in at 3-1/2 inches tall, and the design elements employed here make it easier to walk around in for longer time periods. It’s skinnier at the top and then tapers out into a thicker, sturdier base. We adore a good block heel, but this one definitely feels a bit more special than usual. In fact, it amps up this shoe’s vibe!

These shoes are the crowning touch to any all-white look, though they will look great with any hue under the sun. You can wear them with dresses, skirts or even denim cutoffs if you want to elevate a more casual ‘fit. If you’re looking for a staple summer heel, this is the pair to buy. And if you’re not a fan of white shoes or want something different, there are three other color options available — all of which are also on sale!

