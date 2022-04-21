Channel Katie Holmes’ Pink Pumps With These Similar Shoe Styles From Zappos

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Pretty in pink! Katie Holmes is like a modern-day Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffany’s, sporting the most sophisticated styles on the streets of New York City. The Dawson’s Creek alum recently stepped out in an ivory suit and hot pink pointed toe pumps, and we were majorly inspired by the pop of color. Bright hues are totally in this season, so embrace the trend with these seven pink heels from Zappos! Make any outfit stand out with some added feminine flair. Such a fun fashion statement!

In Mean Girls, the plastics wear pink on Wednesdays — but we wear pink any day of the week.

These Embellished Pointed Toe Slingbacks

Oh, you’re fancy, huh? These gorgeous heels are giving Us Bridgerton meets Gossip Girl vibes, and we are here for it. If you’re going to rock pink pumps, why not go all out? From the crystal brooch to the four-inch heel, these slingbacks are a literal standout.

Get the Jewel Badgley Mischka Lisbet for $109 at Zappos!

These Hot Pink Lace-Up Heels

Another trend that is taking the fashion world by storm is the lace-up look. These heels are the perfect height — enough lift to elongate your legs but not high enough to hurt after long wear. I own this flirty footwear, and love how it instantly elevates any outfit. Splendid for spring and summer!

Get the Chinese Laundry Yita for $80 at Zappos!

These Suede-Inspired Slingbacks

Dance the night away in these suede-inspired slingbacks! Thanks to the low heel, these hot pink heels are comfortable to wear for hours on end. As one shopper said, “Wore them 10 hours at work. The pink/purple are a standout and I received sooo many compliments! These are definitely on the sexy side.”

Get the Calvin Klein Larin for $99 at Zappos!

These Pink and Orange Heeled Sandals

Orange you glad we added a new shade to the mix? These pink and orange heeled sandals were too cute not to include! Bright color duos are also making a splash this spring and summer, so you’ll be sure to make the “Best Dressed” list. One customer declared, “These are the most comfortable heels I’ve ever worn.” Say less!

Get the Anne Klein Resa for $79 at Zappos!

These Pointed Toe Stilettos

If hot pink is spicy, then light pink is sweet. These patent pumps go with everything — the pastel hue could even be considered a neutral. And if you’re looking for some lift, these four-inch stiletto heels get the job done! “Perfect color and love the fit,” a satisfied shopper gushed.

Get the Chinese Laundry Dolly for $100 at Zappos!

These Pointed Toe Tapered Heels

At first glance, these pink pumps may seem somewhat simple. But upon further inspection, you’ll come to realize that these heels are anything but ordinary! Featuring a pointed toe, suede-inspired fabric and a tapered silhouette, these rosy pink pumps are one-of-a-kind. According to one review, “These pumps are so gorgeous. They look even better in person then in pictures. Very comfortable to walk/stand in.”

Get the Sam Edelman Antonia for $150 at Zappos!

These Translucent Peep Toe Pumps

Everywhere you look this season, you’ll spot clear heels. Cinderella was such a trend-setter! Add some color to the craze with these hot pink translucent heels.

Get the Jessica Simpson Daisile for $89 at Zappos!

