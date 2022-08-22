7 of the Best Plantar Fasciitis Socks for Pain-Free Feet

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dealing with plantar fasciitis or have a sneaking suspicion you might have it? It’s actually a very common condition, leading to a stabbing heel pain perhaps early in the morning or after long periods of standing — or sitting! It “involves inflammation of a thick band of tissue that runs across the bottom of each foot and connects the heel bone to the toes (plantar fascia). (Mayo Clinic)

So, how do you alleviate that heel pain? A great pair of shoes is a nice start — but even wearing specific types of socks can make a huge difference. We’ve picked our seven pairs of compression socks specifically designed for plantar fasciitis below. They’re all on Amazon too!

Iseasoo Copper Compression Socks

These socks caught our eye immediately when we saw the word “copper.” Copper may help stimulate blood circulation to reduce swelling, cramping and stiffness!

Get the Iseasoo Copper Compression Socks (5-Pack) starting at just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

SB SOX Plantar Fasciitis Compression Socks

Keep your feet feeling free with these toeless socks, which may help with pain from plantar fasciitis, achilles tendonitis, heel spurs, arch pain and more!

Get the SB SOX Plantar Fasciitis Compression Socks starting at just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

OrthoSleeve FS6 Compression Foot Sleeve

This pair of socks is serious, featuring six zones of graduated compression to promote circulation, reduce impact vibration and boost recovery. These socks are made to work for whether you’re working out or lounging about!

Get the OrthoSleeve FS6 Compression Foot Sleeve (originally $40) for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

Copper Compression Plantar Fasciitis Sleeves

Want something you can either wear under regular socks or maybe even with a pair of shoes you’d rather not wear socks with? Try these foot sleeves instead!

Get the Copper Compression Plantar Fasciitis Sleeves for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

TechWare Pro Plantar Fasciitis Socks

What if you want something taller instead? This pair could be really nice for a pair of boots or for if you’re also experiencing calf pain!

Get the TechWare Pro Plantar Fasciitis Socks for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

HUSO Hiking Socks

Don’t let your plantar fasciitis stop you from hiking and enjoying the great outdoors! These cool, cushioned socks are here for you!

Get the HUSO Hiking Socks (4 Pairs) for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

IRUFA Ankle Wrap

You could also opt for something like this ankle wrap, designed to fit comfortably under other socks. It could help prevent sudden stretch or strain in your feet!

Get the IRUFA Ankle Wrap for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

