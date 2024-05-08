These Are the Top Deals on Amazon Devices Today

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
If you’re an avid Amazon shopper, no doubt you’ve seen the wide selection of devices from the brand that you can add to your cart. Amazon has branded smart speakers, tablets, e-readers, security cameras, and much more to choose from. And while there are some premium models that you can expect to pay a bit more for, right now you can save big on some of Amazon’s crowd-pleasing favorite goodies.
Not sure what to buy? That’s why we’re here. We’ve sifted through some of the best deals you can get on Amazon devices right now at Amazon. From Kindles to Echo devices and everything in between, these are the tech gadgets you won’t want to miss out on, especially when it comes to sale prices like these. Be sure to add to cart while you still can!
10 Best Deals on Amazon Devices Today
1. Kindle Scribe: Take notes while you’re reading and enjoy all your favorite books in one device, which you can save big on right now – just $280!
2. Fire TV Stick 4K: Plug this device in to check out tons of streaming content from a variety of platforms and even more – just $30!
3. Echo Pop: This small but mighty speaker is perfect for listening to your favorite songs, podcasts or other media and it’s in a fun compact form – just $20!
4. Fire HD 10: This powerful tablet is an affordable iPad alternative packed with useful apps, content to stream, and much more – just $95!
5. Echo Show 8: Keep up with loved ones with video calls, watch a variety of TV shows and other media, and control your smart home devices – just $100!
6. Amazon Fire TV (50-inch) This larger-than-life display has built-in Alexa support, a crisp display, and much more to help you veg out in front of the TV in style – just $330!
7. Fire Max 11: This gorgeous tablet has a crisp display and a powerful processor with support for just about every app you could want in a sleek form factor – just $180!
8. Alexa Voice Remote: Add this voice remote to your Alexa setup for voice control and additional options to make surfing easier – just $25!
9. Echo Buds: Keep Alexa in your ear wherever you go with these sleek earbuds – just $55!
10. Smart Glasses With Alexa: These sunglasses have built-in Alexa support and they look pretty suave, too – just $330!