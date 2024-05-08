These Are the Top Deals on Amazon Devices Today

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re an avid Amazon shopper, no doubt you’ve seen the wide selection of devices from the brand that you can add to your cart. Amazon has branded smart speakers, tablets, e-readers, security cameras, and much more to choose from. And while there are some premium models that you can expect to pay a bit more for, right now you can save big on some of Amazon’s crowd-pleasing favorite goodies.

Related: I’m a Shopping Writer and These Are the 10 Best Tech Deals Today Thinking about buying a new TV? Or maybe it’s time you add a video doorbell to your home security array? We’ve got you covered if you’re looking for the best tech deals on Amazon. There are some fantastic bargains on items that will make your life simpler as well as a number of other goodies […]

Not sure what to buy? That’s why we’re here. We’ve sifted through some of the best deals you can get on Amazon devices right now at Amazon. From Kindles to Echo devices and everything in between, these are the tech gadgets you won’t want to miss out on, especially when it comes to sale prices like these. Be sure to add to cart while you still can!

10 Best Deals on Amazon Devices Today

1. Kindle Scribe: Take notes while you’re reading and enjoy all your favorite books in one device, which you can save big on right now – just $280!

2. Fire TV Stick 4K: Plug this device in to check out tons of streaming content from a variety of platforms and even more – just $30!

3. Echo Pop: This small but mighty speaker is perfect for listening to your favorite songs, podcasts or other media and it’s in a fun compact form – just $20!

4. Fire HD 10: This powerful tablet is an affordable iPad alternative packed with useful apps, content to stream, and much more – just $95!



5. Echo Show 8: Keep up with loved ones with video calls, watch a variety of TV shows and other media, and control your smart home devices – just $100!



Related: The 10 Best Amazon Deals Tonight That Are 40% Off or More Browsing Amazon can turn into a black hole of idle scrolling. But what if you could actually save big while shopping? Right now, Amazon has amazing deals with discounts of 40% or more on quality items. Instead of buying random impulse purchases, you can get deep discounts on top products you’ll love. We’ve spotted electronics, […]

6. Amazon Fire TV (50-inch) This larger-than-life display has built-in Alexa support, a crisp display, and much more to help you veg out in front of the TV in style – just $330!

7. Fire Max 11: This gorgeous tablet has a crisp display and a powerful processor with support for just about every app you could want in a sleek form factor – just $180!

8. Alexa Voice Remote: Add this voice remote to your Alexa setup for voice control and additional options to make surfing easier – just $25!

9. Echo Buds: Keep Alexa in your ear wherever you go with these sleek earbuds – just $55!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

10. Smart Glasses With Alexa: These sunglasses have built-in Alexa support and they look pretty suave, too – just $330!