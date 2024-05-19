50 Early Amazon Memorial Day Deals To Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
It’s hard to believe that Memorial Day weekend is almost here — seriously! But on the flip side, it’s a great opportunity to get savings on all your mid-year necessities. What’s more, Amazon is a premier destination for tech, fashion, beauty, home and more, and the retailer has already revealed some of its Memorial Day deals! So, if we were you, we would go shopping now!
Whether you need a new dress or a new pair of headphones, Amazon’s Memorial Day sale is the perfect time to snag a deal on all your needs! We rounded up 50 early Amazon Memorial Day deals to shop ahead on the holiday — read on to see our picks!
Highest Discounts — 70% Off or More
- HUNTER.DUAL Knife Set — was $200, now just $40!
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Supersoft Terry Relaxed-Fit Short-Sleeve Puff-Sleeve Dress — was $35, now just $10!
- Eddie Bauer – King Quilt Set — was $250, now just $50!
- Flash Furniture Barker 31.5” Square Tempered Glass Metal Table — was $203, now just $58!
- MANGOPOP Women’s Scoop Neck Long-Sleeve Tee — was $40, now just $12!
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Lace-Up Combat Boot — was $48, now just $14!
Fashion Deals
- MEROKEETY Tie Waist Mini Dress — was $40, now just $29!
- Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Women’s Islander Strappy Flat Sandal — was $80, now just $50!
- ANRABESS Women’s Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress — was $46, now just $36!
- The Drop Women’s Blake Long Blazer — was $75, now just $60!
- New Balance Women’s DynaSoft Nergize Sport V2 Cross Trainer — was $70, now just $60!
- PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Wide Leg Jumpsuit — was $41, now just $31!
- Dokotoo Mini Babydoll Dress — was $34, now just $25!
- Columbia Women’s Sandy River Short — was $36, now just $17!
- SHAPERX Shapewear Bodysuit — was $60, now just $32!
- Columbia Women’s Arcadia Ii Jacket — was $90, now just $49!
- BTFBM Women’s Wrap Sundress — was $52, now just $37!
Beauty Deals
- REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush — was $40, now just $34!
- LAURA GELLER NEW YORK Award-Winning Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Powder Foundation — was $36, now just $25!
- TEREZ & HONOR Advanced Eyelash Serum — was $30, now just $20!
- Ogee Face Stick Crystal Collection Trio — was $138, now just $110!
- M3 Naturals Himalayan Salt Scrub — was $35, now just $26!
- Bliss Niacinamide Disappearing Act Face Serum — was $28, now just $15!
- Beauty by Earth Self Tanning Drops — was $32, now just $26!
- Braun Silk-épil 9 9-890 Facial Hair Remover — was $150, now just $120!
- HUONUL Vanity Mirror with Lights — was $40, now just $19!
- Hicober Microfiber Hair Towel — was $16, now just $12!
- NYK1 Super Strong Nail Glue For Nail Tips — was $13, now just $10!
Tech Deals
- Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones — was $549, now just $450!
- Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) — was $600, now just $400!
- Amazon Fire TV 43″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV with Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote — was $370, now just $250!
- Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) — was $60, now just $40!
- Beats Solo 4 – Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones — was $200, now just $150!
- JBL CHARGE 5 – Portable Waterproof (IP67) Bluetooth Speaker — was $180, now just $140!
- Garmin 010-02540-34 fenix 7 Sapphire Solar Smartwatch — was $800, now just $600!
- Amazon Fire TV Cube — was $140, now just $110!
- Frameo 10.1 Inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame — was $100, now just $70!
- eufy Security SoloCam S220 — was $130, now just $70!
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device — was $50, now just $30!
Home Deals
- Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker — was $90, now just $70!
- BLUEAIR Air Purifier — was $300, now just $200!
- Shark PX202BRN StainStriker Portable Spot, Stain, & Odor Eliminator — was $150, now just $110!
- BISSELL 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum with HEPA Filter Sealed System — was $237, now just $170!
- Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert — was $39, now just $29!
- Gorilla Grip Bath Rug 24×17 — was $12, now just $8!
- BEAUTYPEAK 71″x28″ Arch Full Length Mirror — was $190, now just $130!
- Inofia Queen Mattress — was $500, now just $400!
- Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid — was $70, now just $50!
- BISSELL Power Steamer Heavy Duty 3-in-1 Steam Mop and Handheld SteamShot — was $175, now just $145!
- BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner — was $124, now just $99!