Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

50 Early Amazon Memorial Day Deals To Shop Now

By
Amazon memorial day deals
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s hard to believe that Memorial Day weekend is almost here — seriously! But on the flip side, it’s a great opportunity to get savings on all your mid-year necessities. What’s more, Amazon is a premier destination for tech, fashion, beauty, home and more, and the retailer has already revealed some of its Memorial Day deals! So, if we were you, we would go shopping now!

Related: 11 Memorial Day Looks to Celebrate the Start of Summer

Whether you need a new dress or a new pair of headphones, Amazon’s Memorial Day sale is the perfect time to snag a deal on all your needs! We rounded up 50 early Amazon Memorial Day deals to shop ahead on the holiday — read on to see our picks!

Highest Discounts — 70% Off or More

HUNTER.DUAL Knife Set
Amazon

Fashion Deals

MEROKEETY Womens Summer Sleeveless Mini Dress
Amazon

Beauty Deals

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Amazon

Tech Deals

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones memorial day deals
Amazon

Home Deals

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker memorial day deals
Amazon

Related: The Ultimate Memorial Day Sale List for 2023

Yellow Crocs

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — Crocs Are 25% Off Today! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!