Are you a boho-chic style stan? Us too! And there’s perhaps no time like spring to embrace the aesthetic. The flowy, ethereal-style silhouettes, bright colors, ruffled details and floral patterns are just enough to cure our winter blues and fill our closets with spring-spirited styles. If you want to get the boho style while still sticking to your budget, keep on reading to shop our lineup of 13 spring dresses.

Whether you’re more of a girly boho fashionista or you like a more laid-back version of the style, our lineup has something for you. Our roundup features spring dresses of all kinds including denim babydoll dresses, casual linen styles and floral options. Keep scrolling to shop our picks for boho chic spring dresses that start at just $17.

1. Sweet Sundress: This tunic midi dress can be styled casually with sandals, but you can also dress it up with some booties and jewelry for a date night – $72!

2. Garden Girly: Great for spending afternoons in the garden or for a casual dinner with friends, this linen dress is a versatile pick – $9!

3. Elegant Embroidery: Looking like it could fit right onto a top influencer’s Instagram account, this maxi dress features a smocked bodice, cute flower embroidery, a tiered skirt and puff sleeves – was $50, now $31!

4. Totally Tiered: Embrace all of the feminine and flirty vibes with this mini babydoll dress that features both ruffled sleeves and a tiered skirt – $20!

5. Cute Cutouts: Drawing interest to the waist, this maxi dress features a crossover design along with cutout accents – $49!

6. Wonderful Wrap Dress: With over 6,700 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, we know this wrap dress will become a staple in your warm weather wardrobe – was $61, now $48!

7. Babydoll Denim: Calling all denim lovers! You’ll want to opt for this denim babydoll dress that features a light vintage wash, button-up closures and a flowy skirt over your favorite pair of jeans – $37!

8. Pretty Puff Sleeve: Flattering for many body types, this mini dress is tight around the bodice but flares at the skirt. It also features pretty puffy sleeves and comes in 23 cute colors and patterns to choose from – $48!

9. Prairie Princess: This Petal and Pup maxi dress has a drawstring tie at the waist, a cute floral pattern and a button-up bodice. It will make you want to frolic through the flowers this spring – $79!

10. Must-Have Maxi: Make a statement in this maxi dress that features an eye-catching embroidery pattern, dramatic flared hem and oversized flowy silhouette – was $43, now $28!

11. Beautiful Bow: A fan of the bow trend? Do it in a practical way with this mini dress that features a bow at the bodice, a layered skirt and a deep V-neckline – was $43, now $40!

12. Spring Strapless: With over 2,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, shoppers say they’ve used this boho strapless dress for everything from honeymoons to family photos – was $65, now $54!

13. Show the Shoulders: A flirty style, this midi dress features off-the-shoulder sleeves, a slimming silhouette and cute floral fabric – $17!