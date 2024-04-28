Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Though it began last year, the quiet luxury trend has such a strong hold on Us that it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. Last year fashion delved deep into the trend in the fall and winter with tweed jackets and sweater dresses, but once warmer weather comes around, another element to quiet luxury is nautical fashion. As it’s about to be a major trend for summer 2024, we rounded up 17 quiet luxury fashion pieces with a nautical feel to wear to the beach and beyond.

At its core, quiet luxury style emulates simplicity, sophistication and timelessness. However, when mixed with nautical vibes, we start adding in more lightweight textures like linen and cotton and more summer-style shades like beige and navy. If you’re ready to kick off your summer in quiet luxury style, keep scrolling to shop our favorite finds!

Sophisticated Set: Great for everything from casual cocktails to even traveling, this two-piece set consists of a knitted cap-sleeve top and high-waisted shorts — was $41, now $36!

Darling Drop Waist: A trending silhouette, this maxi dress has a drop-waist design — $80!

Pool Day Prep: Get ready for both pool and beach days with this cute cover-up that features a crochet knit and a mini length — was $40, now $30!

Trendy Tote Bag: From sunscreen to books and even towels, this trendy rattan beach tote can carry it all — $35!

Best for Beach Bonfires: With its knitted fabric and cap-sleeve design, this sweater top will keep you cool enough for being around a fire but warm enough on chilly summer nights — was $41, now $35!

Must-Have Maxi: Featuring a color-block design, collared neck and button-up front, this maxi dress screams quiet luxury — $38!

Relaxed Romper: With both a relaxed design and lightweight linen fabric, you’ll want to reach for this comfortable and stylish romper from Abercrombie all summer long — $80!

Classy Cardigan: We picture this classy cardigan with gold buttons pairing well with jeans, trousers and even layered over a dress — $18!

Striped and Stylish: Style this striped midi dress with sandals for a more casual look or heels to dress it up — $39!

Flaunt the Floppy: With its cute floppy design, woven texture and black band, you’ll definitely want to flaunt this cute beach hat — was $36, now $27!

Best of Button-Ups: If you don’t know where to start when it comes to quiet luxury fashion, this striped button-up top is the perfect first pick — $30!

Lovely Linen: An essential in any beach wardrobe, these linen pants from J. Crew are both lightweight and stylish — $98!

Chic Shorts: The great thing about these pleated trouser shorts is that they can work both for the office and for cocktails at sunset — $70!

Divine Denim: A hallmark in nautical fashion, these Levi’s straight jeans can be worn with everything from beautiful blouses to sweaters, button-ups and more — was $80, now $62!

Knitted Number: From dinner parties to date nights, this maxi dress featuring a knitted fabric, ribbed design and V-neckline will be fitting for both — $40!

Color-Block Cutie: This knitted, contrast-color top comes in so many chic colorways such as black, white and light blue — was $23, now $16!

What About a One Shoulder? This cute knitted one shoulder can be worn alone in the summer but can also transition into the cool months with layers — $20!