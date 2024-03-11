Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Some people call it “stealth wealth,” “understated elegance,” “old money aesthetic,” “new age minimalism” or “quiet luxury”; regardless of what you call it, the aesthetic is a hot one right now. Maybe it was Succession that started the craze or perhaps it’s the TikTok-trending “rich moms”… no one can say for sure! All we know is quiet luxury is very much a part of contemporary fashion.

Quiet luxury is a refined look defined by solid neutrals like beige, cream, bright white and sharp black, silky-looking and cashmere materials, logo-free everything, minimalist accessories and, of course, trench coats. Timelessness and elegance are at the forefront along with simplicity, modesty and classiness — we love the vibe!

The only so-called “issue” with quiet luxury is that it is still, in fact, luxury — and luxury is expensive. But if you want to get the look of quiet luxury without the luxury price tag, you’re in the right place — we found 18 different dresses under $21 to fit your newfound elegant aesthetic. Whether you’re looking for a mini dress, midi dress or maxi dress, we’ve got you covered. See our favorites below!

Mini Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: An off-the-shoulder design and ribbed knit material make this mini dress a new spring staple. Perfect for weddings, dinners, parties and work, you may never want to take this bad boy off!

Midi Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: You might literally plan a cocktail party just to wear this dress. It has a delicate shine that will make you the star of the show wherever you go! The garment comes in 23 different colors, five of which match the quiet luxury aesthetic.

Maxi Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Flattering dress alert! This bodycon dress looks like something a Kardashian would wear. Its modal and spandex-blend material gives it a fitted feel with a stretch, hugging your curves in all the right places!