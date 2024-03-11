Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Some people call it “stealth wealth,” “understated elegance,” “old money aesthetic,” “new age minimalism” or “quiet luxury”; regardless of what you call it, the aesthetic is a hot one right now. Maybe it was Succession that started the craze or perhaps it’s the TikTok-trending “rich moms”… no one can say for sure! All we know is quiet luxury is very much a part of contemporary fashion.
Quiet luxury is a refined look defined by solid neutrals like beige, cream, bright white and sharp black, silky-looking and cashmere materials, logo-free everything, minimalist accessories and, of course, trench coats. Timelessness and elegance are at the forefront along with simplicity, modesty and classiness — we love the vibe!
The only so-called “issue” with quiet luxury is that it is still, in fact, luxury — and luxury is expensive. But if you want to get the look of quiet luxury without the luxury price tag, you’re in the right place — we found 18 different dresses under $21 to fit your newfound elegant aesthetic. Whether you’re looking for a mini dress, midi dress or maxi dress, we’ve got you covered. See our favorites below!
Mini Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: An off-the-shoulder design and ribbed knit material make this mini dress a new spring staple. Perfect for weddings, dinners, parties and work, you may never want to take this bad boy off!
- Soly Hux Elegant Tweed Summer Dress — originally $39, now $19!
- Lillusory Casual Ruched Waist Tie Dress — originally $50, now $20!
- Prettygarden Sleeveless Mock Neck Party Dress — originally $20, now $15!
- Imily Bela Short Sleeve Half Zip Sweater Dress — $17!
- Anrabess Deep V Neck Cocktail Dress — originally $27, now $20!
Midi Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: You might literally plan a cocktail party just to wear this dress. It has a delicate shine that will make you the star of the show wherever you go! The garment comes in 23 different colors, five of which match the quiet luxury aesthetic.
- Off Shoulder Satin A Line Cocktail Dress — $13!
- Anrabess Square Neck Ruffle Dress — $20!
- Grace Karin Spaghetti Straps Ruched Bodycon Dress — $10!
- Belle Moque Off Shoulder Vintage Wedding Guest Dress — $14!
- Anrabess Backless Bodycon Slit Midi Dress — $20!
- Prettygarden Satin Cowl Neck Spaghetti Strap Midi Dress — $20!
Maxi Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: Flattering dress alert! This bodycon dress looks like something a Kardashian would wear. Its modal and spandex-blend material gives it a fitted feel with a stretch, hugging your curves in all the right places!
- Prettygarden Formal Mock Neck Side Slit Dress — originally $51, now $26!
- Prettygarden Long Sleeve Deep V Neck — originally $54, now $20!
- Auselily Petal Sleeve Square Neck Casual Maxi Dress with Pockets — $20!
- PerZeal Summer Plunge Dress — originally $20, now $10!