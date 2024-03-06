Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We all want to look and feel a little luxe every once in a while — some of Us a little more than once in a while (no judgment!). Whether it’s Fendi, Prada, Gucci or Chanel, designer brands are ubiquitous, especially on our Instagram feeds. When our favorite celebs are decked out in designer, it’s no wonder we find ourselves wanting a piece of the luxury pie!

But most people don’t have thousands at the ready to blow on a single outfit. (Even if you do, you might choose to get a fourth car or something with that money.) Luckily, you’ve got Us — we’re like your “designer item older sister” here to guide you on your quest for affordable luxury clothing. Designer items have an aura, and we found an expensive-looking set that totally fits the vibe. Best of all, it’s only $40!

Get the Tanming 2-Piece Lounge Set for $40 on Amazon!

Brands like Chanel are known for its bold, classy, simple and elegant pieces and this two-piece set checks all of those boxes — just without the four-digit price tags, of course! It has a bold white lining around the hem, sleeves and ankles, giving it an eye-catching contrast that’s bound to turn some heads.

The sleeves are flowy and short, but not too short, falling to just below the elbows. They have split hems that match the split hems on the shirt, adding a unique, dynamic touch to the already chic outfit. A shorter front and longer back make this one of the most flattering sets you’ll find, especially given the loose fit, stretchy material and crew-neck design.

The wide-leg pants also have a relaxed fit, flaring out at the bottom and hitting just above the waist. A high-waist style with an elastic waistband ensures the pants are neither too tight nor falling down — it’s the best of both worlds if you ask Us! The lightweight viscose and nylon blend is ultra-soft on the skin, thin but not see-through, stretchy and perfect for spring. You’ll want to wear this set everywhere… and we mean everywhere!

This set is exceptional in its versatility; we would go as far as to say it’s one-of-a-kind! Some sets can pass as fancy attire, but this set can actually be considered “fancy attire”. For a nice lunch downtown, you can wear this set with a pair of heels (comfortable, we hope!), sunnies, your favorite handbag and plenty of gold jewelry. If you’d rather stick to lounging, all you need is a cup of tea, bare feet and a rom-com movie. It also makes the perfect vacation outfit, travel outfit, party outfit, work outfit or anything in between — like we said, this set gets the Ultra-Versatile Award!

You can get this in one of nine colors, all with the classy white lining that makes this set designer-like. But beware: While you’re strutting all cozy and chic, everyone will be asking you what you do for a living. Don’t worry, we won’t spill your secret!

