Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re a fashionista, you know how important accessories are. Not only do they ensure a one-of-a-kind outfit, but the right accessories can change your entire vibe! Leather bags and gold jewelry can elevate your look, but nothing screams “rich mom” quite like a pair of oversized sunnies.

When it comes to rich-mom style, Kyle Richards sets the bar pretty high. She’s constantly sporting designer bags, classy button-up tops, chic heels and you guessed it, oversized sunglasses. This past weekend, Kyle was spotted in West Hollywood wearing a $530 pair of Saint Laurent tinted sunglasses. We wanted the look but not the price tag, so we found a lookalike pair on Amazon — and when we say “lookalike”, we mean it!

Related: This Is What Khloe Kardashian Smells Like — It's Only $54 It’s easy to imagine what celebrities might look and sound like IRL, but have you ever wondered what they smell like? We get so used to seeing them 2D in our favorite shows and movies that we forget celebs are real people. They take up space and wear perfume! If expensive is your guess, you’re […]

These polarized sunglasses have an oversized square shape and a thin frame design just like Kyle’s. The only difference? These ones are the price of a Chipotle bowl, not a living room sofa. Polarized lenses filter light to reduce eye strain and increase clarity while blocking harmful UVA and UVB rays in the process.

The one-piece design makes these a high-fashion face-flattering item, the boxy style lengthening round faces. Square sunglasses are flattering in general, but even more so when frames are oversized. These are made of a lightweight metal material that’s durable, not thick, and comfortable on the nose. We love the simple yet ultra-classy design; who needs frills and fuss when you can have this sleek look?

Kyle wore her Saint Laurent sunnies with wide-leg jeans, a button-up blouse and a Hermes handbag — we’ll be doing the same…minus the Hermes bag (any nice handbag will do!). For dressy occasions, try wearing these shades with a pair of high-waist trousers, strappy sandals and a striped button-up top. If you prefer a more everyday look, you can wear these sunglasses with anything casual — loungewear, workout clothes, even swimsuits!

The sunglasses come in various sizes and lens colors ranging from black and square to pink and round. You’ll give off Hamptons energy in whichever style you choose, but if you really want to be like Kyle, opt for black and square!

Get the Lyzoit Rimless Oversized Square Sunglasses for $16 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop some of our other favorite oversized square sunglasses on Amazon: