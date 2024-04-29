Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

For those who get headaches, picking a perfume can be, well, a headache! Not only do you have to choose a smell that you’ll want to wear all the time, but you also have to consider how it will make you feel. Unfortunately, even the best scents can cause headaches!

Fragrances that smell like essential oils tend to be safe bets, but sometimes you don’t want to walk around smelling like a eucalyptus tree. Warm scents, light and citrusy notes and soft, subtle vanilla perfumes are great options if you want a perfume that smells like a perfume — not a straight essential oil — and doesn’t give you (or those around you) a headache.

If you want the highly specific perfume shopping done for you, it’s your lucky day: We gathered 6 of our favorite perfumes (some more natural than others) that will have you smelling great and feeling great, too! Most are made with minimal ingredients, soothing scents and high-quality extracts. You’ll get compliments on your scent — guaranteed!

Morning Rain Extrait de Parfum

The name says it all! This woodsy and citrusy scent has notes of pine, bergamot, lemon vanilla and sandalwood, giving you an all-around relaxed aura.

Get the Morning Rain Extrait de Parfum for $45 at Oakcha!

Pure Vanilla Perfume

If “clean” and “natural” are on your list, meet your new favorite scent. This creamy vanilla fragrance is made using a blend of sugarcane alcohol and essential oils.

Get the Lavanila Pure Vanilla Healthy Fragrance for $48 on Amazon!

Strawberry Letter Eau de Parfum

The full-size eau de parfum sold out twice on the site, but luckily you can grab the travel-size version at Anthropologie! You’ll love the nostalgic scent of apricot, fig and rhubarb.

Get the Phlur Strawberry Letter Eau de Parfum for $29 at Anthropologie!

Prada Candy Eau de Parfum

Designer scented? Yes, please! This luxury perfume is a sweet, warm find, perfect for the day to day or a night out on the town. It’s on sale right now for 15% off!

Get the Prada Candy Eau de Parfum Spray for $123 (originally $145) at Nordstrom!

Maya No 1 Perfume Oil

This is the perfect scent for those who love the smell of coconuts, sandalwood and vacation. The perfume oil can be worn as-is or layered with other tropical scents!

Get the Maya No 1 Perfume Oil for $72 at Maya Fragrances!

Vanilla Skin Body Mist

Reviewers can’t get enough, one saying she’s “in awe” with this body spray. “It smells luxurious yet comfortable to wear every day. I wear this paired with a soft perfume and it’s lovely, but it’s also great on its own.”

Get the Phlur Vanilla Skin Body Mist for $35 at Sephora!